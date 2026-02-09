The HIMUDA board approved new townships in Baddi, Pachhad, and near Kangra Airport. It also sanctioned the Jathia Devi project near Shimla, a special housing quota for awardees, and key policy reforms like the Land Pooling and Buy-Back policies.

Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani on Monday chaired the Board of Directors meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA), reaffirming the state government's commitment to providing affordable housing and promoting planned township development across Himachal Pradesh, the release said.

New Township Projects Approved

During the session, the Board approved the initiation of preliminary activities for several key projects, with an initial allocation of Rs. 5 crore. These include the proposed Him Chandigarh Township at Sheetalpur in Baddi in Solan district, a new township at Morni Hills in Pachhad and another planned development township at Lunj near the Kangra Airport. These projects were expected to modernise the state's urban areas and provide strategic residential hubs in high-growth corridors.

Jathia Devi Project Near Shimla

Highlighting progress near the State capital, Minister Dharmani said that in the first phase of the Jathia Devi project near Shimla, HIMUDA would develop 919 residential units on 21 bighas of land, with an estimated investment of Rs. 1,327 crore. This flagship project aims to decongest the main city of Shimla while simultaneously stimulating economic activities in the surrounding peripheral areas.

Special Quota for Achievers

Furthermore, the Board made a significant policy decision to reserve a special quota of residential plots and flats for Olympic and Asian Games medalists, Gallantry Award winners, and recipients of the Children's Bravery Awards.

Commercial and Infrastructure Developments

The meeting also approved various commercial and infrastructure developments across other districts. A commercial complex comprising 17 shops, two halls and an Executive Engineer's office will be constructed in Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, at a cost of Rs.7.69 crore. Additionally, in the Shree Jwala Ji Shakti Vihar Colony of Kangra district, the Board sanctioned the development of 130 plots and commercial spaces across 125 kanals of land, estimated at Rs.18.61 crore.

Policy Reforms and Incentives

The Board approved a 5 per cent discount for those who make a lump-sum payment within 45 days of receiving their allotment letter. Policy reforms were also a major highlight, as the Board approved the development of new colonies under the Land Pooling Policy, with landowners' consent. Furthermore, a Buy-Back Policy and a Redevelopment Policy were approved to streamline the maintenance and development of government housing and assets.

The meeting was attended by HIMUDA Vice Chairman Yashwant Chhajta, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar, CEO and Secretary Surinder Kumar Vashisht, along with non-official members of the Board and senior officials from various departments. (ANI)