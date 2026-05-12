Family of Assam CM-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed joy as he prepared for his swearing-in. Dignitaries from other states arrived, praising his leadership and the NDA's victory for a third term in the state.

Family members of Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived at Veterinary College ground in Khanapara for the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA-led state government.

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Speaking with ANI, Sarma's wife and daughter emphasised the significance of the event and expressed pride and elation over the second term of the NDA government in the state, calling it a "happy moment." CM-designate's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma said, "It is a very happy moment."

Meanwhile, his daughter, Sukanya Sarma, said, "We are feeling very happy and delighted to be here."

Other guests were also seen arriving in the state capital, Guwahati for the oath-taking ceremony of the Assam government. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton and Minister Jacob Zhimomi also arrived to attend the event.

Dignitaries Praise Sarma's Leadership

Speaking with ANI, Nagaland Minister Jacob Zhimomi hailed Assam CM-designate's leadership and the development efforts made by his government at grassroot level.

Applauding Sarma's victory in the state assembly elections, Zhimomi extended best wishes for the third term of NDA government in Assam. "We are very happy, and the people of Assam have once again reposed their trust in Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, as he has carried out development work at the grassroots level in the state of Assam, reaching out to all sections of society. This victory is a testament to his exceptional leadership," he stated.

Grand Swearing-in Ceremony Planned

The swearing-in ceremony will be held today at 11:40 AM at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara. Barricades, traffic diversions, and multi-layered security deployments have been put in place around the area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the ceremony.

NDA's Third Term Cabinet

This will be the third NDA government in Assam. Along with Sarma, four ministers - two from the BJP and one each from its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) - will also be sworn in. They include Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora (AGP), Charan Boro (BPF) and Ajanta Neog.

Former minister and senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be the NDA's candidate for the position of Speaker of the state Assembly.

Sarma Seeks Blessings Ahead of Oath

Earlier, the chief minister-designate Sarma sought blessings from Maa Kamakhya, hoping for "peace, progress and prosperity" for the people of the state ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

In a post on X, Sarma affirmed that with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, Assam will make strides in development, as the NDA government, under Sarma's leadership, is set to begin its third consecutive term in the state from today. "May the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev illuminate the lives of everyone in Assam and open new pathways to peace, progress and prosperity. Assam will scale new heights of development in the coming days with their blessings. 12.05.2026," he wrote. (ANI)