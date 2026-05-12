Assam CM-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma sought blessings from Maa Kamakhya ahead of his swearing-in. He named four new ministers for his cabinet and announced the candidate for the post of Speaker. PM Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ceremony.

Sarma Seeks Blessings Ahead of Swearing-in

Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday sought blessings from Maa Kamakhya, hoping for "peace, progress and prosperity" for the people of the state ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

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In a post on X, the CM-designate affirmed that with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, Assam will make strides in development, as the NDA government, under Sarma's leadership, is set to begin its third consecutive term in the state from today. "May the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev illuminate the lives of everyone in Assam and open new pathways to peace, progress and prosperity. Assam will scale new heights of development in the coming days with their blessings. 12.05.2026," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the preparations have begun at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, where the swearing-in ceremony of the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma will be held today at 11:40 AM.

New Cabinet Ministers Announced

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the names of four ministers slated for induction into the state Cabinet while also announcing the candidate for the post of Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly.

In a post on X, Sarma said that, along with him, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog will also be sworn in as ministers on Tuesday in the ceremony, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, senior BJP leader and MLA Ranjit Das has been named the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

"Happy to announce that the following four colleagues of mine will take oath as Ministers tomorrow, along with me in the august presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji -Shri Rameswar Teli, Shri Atul Bora, Shri Charan Boro, Smt. Ajanta Neog. I am also happy to share that Shri Ranjit Das, Hon'ble MLA, will be our candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly," said Sarma.

Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the state's growth, stating that the new team will work with "full dedication" to build a "stronger, more developed, and prosperous Assam." "My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of them. Together, we will continue to work with full dedication for a stronger, more developed and prosperous Assam," added Sarma.

Meanwhile, the oath-taking ceremony is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states. (ANI)