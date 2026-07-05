Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed key initiatives in Guwahati, visiting the North East Skill Centre to promote global employment, the under-construction Integrated Directorate Complex, and the Sarusajai Stadium for planned urban development.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited the North East Skill Centre at Gorchuk, the under-construction Integrated Directorate Complex at Betkuchi and the Sarusajai Stadium complex along with its surrounding areas in Guwahati. The visit was aimed at reviewing key initiatives to strengthen skilled human resources, modernise administrative infrastructure and accelerate planned urban development in the State.

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CM reviews skill development initiatives

During his visit to the North East Skill Centre, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of skill development and employment-oriented training programmes being implemented under the Assam Skill Development Mission. He inspected the Centre's infrastructure and training facilities and interacted with trainees and instructors of Japanese language training under the CM Flight Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said preparing Assam's youth for global employment opportunities while building an Atmanirbhar and prosperous Assam through skill development, employment and entrepreneurship remained one of the government's foremost priorities. He said the government was making sustained efforts to connect the state's youth with international employment opportunities, particularly through Japanese language training under the CM Flight Scheme.

According to the Chief Minister, the state government has invested around Rs 1.5 lakh per trainee in four phases towards education and training to facilitate employment in industries and other establishments in Japan. Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Biswajit Daimary, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister KK Dwivedi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ASEAN One Company Limited Toshiaki Nishikawa and other senior officials were present during the visit to the North East Skill Centre.

Review of Integrated Directorate Complex

Later, Sarma reviewed the progress of the under-construction Integrated Directorate Complex at Betkuchi. He said the complex, which will house 54 directorates under one campus, would make government service delivery more integrated, efficient and citizen-centric.

During the review, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to ensure the inclusion of essential public amenities in the complex, including a Primary Health Centre, a canteen, drinking water facility on every floor, high-quality sanitation facilities for visitors, separate parking spaces for two-wheelers, four-wheelers and bicycles and fully air-conditioned office spaces. He also emphasised the need for a well-planned and smooth relocation of the Directorates and directed that the shifting process be carried out in three phases.

Sarusajai Stadium master plan

The Chief Minister also visited the Sarusajai Stadium complex and adjoining areas to review the master plan for their integrated development. He said the proposed project aims to transform the area into a well-planned urban hub through world-class infrastructure, improved connectivity, modern public amenities and sustainable urban planning, with a focus on ensuring maximum convenience for the public.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister KK Dwivedi, Managing Director of APDCL and Commissioner & Secretary Rakesh Kumar, along with other senior officials, were present during the visit to the Integrated Directorate Complex and Sarusajai area. (ANI)