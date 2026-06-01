Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Ministers JP Nadda and Manohar Lal Khattar. He sought Nadda's guidance on healthcare initiatives and Khattar's support for Assam's energy self-sufficiency and urban development goals.

Sarma Seeks Nadda's Guidance for Assam's Healthcare Transformation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda and sought his guidance for implementing a series of ambitious healthcare initiatives aimed at transforming Assam into a major healthcare and medical tourism hub.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X following the meeting, CM Sarma expressed gratitude to Union Minister Nadda for his contribution to strengthening the BJP in Assam during his tenure as the party's national president and for his role in the state's electoral successes. "Hon'ble Union Minister J.P. Nadda has been instrumental in strengthening BJP in Assam during his tenure as the Rashtriya Adhyaksh and has played a key role in the Assam elections," the Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma thanked Nadda for his efforts and discussed the state government's plans to expand healthcare infrastructure and services. "Today, as I met him in Delhi, I thanked him for his efforts and sought his guidance to implement the ambitious health sector schemes which we are undertaking in the State, from medical colleges to proton beam therapy to doctor intake, etc. and build Assam as a preferred hub of medical tourism," he said.

Assam is pursuing an extensive healthcare expansion programme that includes the establishment of new medical colleges, enhancement of specialised treatment facilities and increasing the intake capacity of medical professionals. The state government has also been focusing on positioning Assam as a destination for advanced healthcare services in the Northeast and neighbouring regions, with medical tourism emerging as a key component of its long-term strategy.

CM Sarma Meets Manohar Lal Khattar for Energy, Urbanisation Support

Meanwhile, CM Sarma said Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar had assured full support from his ministries for the state's efforts to achieve energy self-sufficiency and accelerate urbanisation.

Sharing details of a meeting held at the Union Minister's official residence here late on Sunday night, CM Sarma said Khattar devoted valuable time to discussions on Assam's development priorities and ensured the presence of senior officials from his ministries to chart out future plans. "On a Sunday night past 10 pm, he was kind enough to ensure that senior officials of his department were there to help us plan a successful road map to achieve Assam's energy self-sufficiency," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

According to Chief Minister Sarma, the meeting focused on formulating a roadmap to strengthen Assam's energy sector and advance the state's goal of becoming energy self-sufficient. The Chief Minister also said Khattar assured the Assam Government that its urbanisation initiatives would receive priority attention, indicating closer cooperation between the Centre and the state on urban infrastructure and development projects.

Expressing gratitude to the Union Minister, Sarma said the support extended by the ministries would help Assam pursue its long-term objectives in the power and urban development sectors. Further details regarding specific projects or timelines discussed during the meeting were not immediately disclosed.