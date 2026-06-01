Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has issued over 10 lakh Pink Saheli National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) in 90 days. The card provides women with free travel on DTC buses and integrates with other transport systems like the Delhi Metro.

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has crossed a major milestone with the issuance of more than 10 lakh Pink Saheli National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) within 90 days of launch, marking one of the fastest large-scale digital mobility rollouts in the country.

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Launched on March 2, the Pink Saheli NCMC Card was introduced to provide women commuters in Delhi with a modern, digital and hassle-free mode of free travel in DTC buses. Built on the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework, the initiative reinforces the Delhi Government's commitment under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta towards accessible, technology-enabled and commuter-friendly public transport, the release said.

Minister Applauds Successful Rollout

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said in line with the broader vision of citizen-focused governance championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government is committed to delivering better and more transparent mobility services to the people of Delhi Speaking during the event, Transport Minister Singh said the Transport Department and DTC teams worked with dedication from the very beginning to ensure the successful rollout of the initiative.

"Crossing the 10 lakh mark within such a short period is a matter of immense satisfaction. The greatest joy is that this facility has reached our mothers and sisters. This is not merely a travel card; it is a step towards convenience, empowerment and integrated mobility," the Minister said.

Integrated Mobility Experience

He noted that the Pink Saheli Card offers multiple benefits beyond free bus travel. Based on the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework, the card can be recharged and used across Delhi Metro, RRTS and other NCMC-enabled systems, creating a truly integrated mobility experience for women commuters.

The Minister stated that around 73 distribution centres across Delhi are currently issuing the cards, with nearly 11,000 cards being issued daily. He added that the Government is prepared to expand outreach and capacity further if demand increases.

"Our priority is clear every eligible woman who wishes to avail this facility should be able to receive the card. If demand exceeds projections, we are fully prepared to scale up. DTC has adequate staff, systems and operational readiness to support wider coverage," he said.

Digital Transition to Aid Planning and Governance

Pankaj Kumar Singh further emphasised that the digital transition will support better public transport planning and governance. The data and systems generated through the initiative will contribute towards improved bus deployment, route optimisation, last-mile connectivity and evidence-based decision-making aimed at improving mobility access across Delhi.

DTC Inks MoU with IIT Kanpur

During the event, DTC also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airawat Research Foundation (ARF), IIT Kanpur, for the operation, maintenance and enhancement of the Delhi Transport Stack and One Delhi App. The collaboration will strengthen Delhi's digital public transport ecosystem by supporting key platforms such as the One Delhi App, ONDC-based bus ticketing and other commuter services through advanced technology, artificial intelligence and data analytics.

Describing the partnership as a significant step towards institutionalising transport technology management, the Transport Minister said the convergence of technology and public service would help create a stronger and more reliable mobility ecosystem for Delhi.

"We endeavour to make DTC's digital systems more robust, professional and future-ready through technology, better connectivity and modern management practices. This partnership will enhance commuter experience, strengthen service reliability and support smarter public transport planning for Delhi," he said.

The Minister added that the Delhi Government remains committed to delivering citizen-centric transport reforms and modern mobility solutions that improve ease of travel and public service delivery for the people of Delhi. (ANI)