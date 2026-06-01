Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of outgoing CM Siddaramaiah, claims Rahul Gandhi has assured him a post in the new Karnataka cabinet. CM-designate DK Shivakumar is in Delhi to finalise the council of ministers with the party high command.

With the Congress leadership deciding the contours of the new Karnataka cabinet, which will be formed under the leadership of DK Shivakumar, party leader Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has said he had been assured by Rahul Gandhi that he would be inducted into the cabinet.

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Yathindra Siddaramaiah said he was not looking at a particular portfolio. Asked if he is looking to be Deputy Chief Minister, he said "No". "Last time I visited high command, Rahul Gandhi said that my interest will be taken care of, and he said I would be inducted into the cabinet, so I'm hopeful. Whatever the portfolio is, I'll be happy," Yathindra Siddaramaiah said.

Cabinet Formation Talks in Delhi

Shivakumar was elected leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Karnataka on Saturday following the resignation of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister. Shivakumar, who is the Karnataka Chief Minister-designate, arrived in the national capital on Monday to meet the Congress high command ahead of his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 3.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival, Shivakumar extended his good wishes to the people of Karnataka. "My good wishes to Karnataka. The people of Karnataka had been waiting for a long time."

Discussions on Key Appointments

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are expected to hold a meeting with the Congress high command in New Delhi on Monday about cabinet formation. Sources said Siddharamaiah has proposed the formation of a coordination committee in the state.

Sources said a discussion will also be held about the appointments of Deputy Chief Ministers. They said party leadership is considering an OBC candidate for the position of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president.

Smooth Transfer of Power

Speaking to ANI, Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Naseer Hussain, said that the party leadership will take the necessary decisions regarding the transfer of power. He added that the party will form the cabinet with due consideration to caste, community, social and regional balance.

"The transfer of power in Karnataka has been very smooth. When he (DK Shivakumar) takes the oath, the Council of Ministers will also be sworn in. The high command will now decide how many leaders will be sworn in, and whether there will be Deputy CMs or not. DK Shivakumar will be sworn in at Raj Bhavan on the 3rd at 4 pm, along with the Council of Ministers," he said. (ANI)