Himanta Biswa Sarma has been elected as the leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Party in Assam. Union Minister JP Nadda made the announcement. Sarma is set to take the oath of office on May 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Sunday elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party in Assam ahead of the formation of the new state government.

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The announcement was made by Union Minister JP Nadda after a meeting of newly elected NDA legislators in Guwahati.

Addressing the meeting, Nadda said eight resolutions proposing Sarma's name as leader were moved by senior party leaders, including Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Biswajit Daimary, Ajanta Neog, Rameswar Teli, Rajdeep Roy, Ashok Singhal, Pijush Hazarika and Chakradhar Gogoi.

Nadda added that MLAs from the NDA, including BJP, AGP and BPF, were present, and leaders such as Atul Bora of AGP and Rihan Daimary of BPF also supported the proposal.

He further said all members unanimously backed Dr Sarma, following which he formally announced him as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and NDA Legislature Party.

Sarma Expresses Gratitude

Sarma expressed gratitude to Union Minister JP Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on behalf of the people of Assam during the meeting.

"I also express my gratitude to JP Nadda ji, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini on behalf on the people of Assam," he said.

Oath-Taking Ceremony Details

He will take the oath on May 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the ceremony as the chief guest.

NDA's Victory in Assam Polls

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) got a landslide victory in the Assam polls.

The state will have its third successive NDA government.

The BJP-led NDA secured a strong mandate in the state, winning 102 seats against the opposition's 75 seats.

The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BOPF secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA's total to 102.

While the opposition Mitrajoot of INC secured 19 seats, Raijor Dal secured only 2 seats, while AJP failed to secure even a single seat.

Meanwhile, AIUDF managed to get 2 seats. (ANI)