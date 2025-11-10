Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence in BJP's strong performance in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. He cited a 'very good atmosphere' during his campaign, a sentiment echoed by PM Modi who praised party workers' enthusiasm.

Sarma Confident of Strong BJP Performance

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of a strong performance in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, citing a "very good atmosphere."

Adressing a Press Conference, CM Sarma said, "I held eight meetings. The party had asked me to hold more meetings, but the air show and Nirmala Sitharaman's visit were already scheduled. So, I couldn't do as much as I normally do."

He added, "Wherever I went, the response was good. I haven't paid much attention to Bihar since I am busy with the ongoing activities in Assam. The party believes that this time the results will be very good. And, the party feels that this time there is a very good atmosphere."

PM Modi Praises 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' Campaign

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the efforts and enthusiasm of BJP workers participating in the party's 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' initiative during the Bihar Assembly election campaign, calling them the "very pillars" who will ensure the BJP-NDA's success.

Sharing ANI Digital's X post, PM Modi highlighted the dedication of grassroots workers who are driving the campaign's momentum across the state.

"During the Bihar Assembly Election campaign, the enthusiasm and zeal of our workers in the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' program were worth witnessing. These workers of ours are the very pillars of the organisation who ensure the victory of the BJP-NDA. I am confident that this time too, we will see splendid results of their hard work and dedication in Bihar," PM Modi said in a post on X.

'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' campaign has become one of the most powerful ways to connect directly with people. It is not just a campaign but a new model of communication that brings together technology, booth-level Karyakartas and citizens from every corner of the country.

In Bihar, the response to 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' has been tremendous. The campaign has brought an unprecedented wave of enthusiasm at the booth level.

PM Modi himself has been the X factor, inspiring and mobilising ground workers across Bihar with his direct communication. His words have infused new energy into party cadres and Karyakartas.

Record Voter Turnout in First Phase

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.

The voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts, and a total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls.

Elections for 122 assembly seats in the second phase of Bihar Assembly election are scheduled on November 11. (ANI)