Two shooters, including an associate of the Himanshu Bhau gang, were arrested by Delhi Police after an encounter in Rohini. Police recovered two pistols. The accused are allegedly involved in the Joginder Dabas murder case.

Two alleged shooters, including an associate of the Himanshu Bhau gang, were apprehended following an exchange of fire with the Rohini Crime Branch in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area late Wednesday night, police sources said.

According to police, the encounter took place after the Crime Branch team intercepted the duo, who were travelling on a scooter near Sector-29, Rohini, while coming from the Khera Khurd side.

During the operation, both accused allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory firing. After a brief exchange of fire, the two were overpowered and taken into custody.

Police recovered two pistols from the possession of the accused. Preliminary investigation has revealed that both suspects were allegedly involved in the high-profile Joginder Dabas murder case in Pooth Khurd, police sources said.

Sources further said the accused were allegedly assigned responsibility by Himanshu Bhau gang associates Vicky Hadla and Daku Kulasi to carry out firing incidents at two to three locations.

Senior Delhi Police officers reached the spot following the operation. Further interrogation of the accused is underway.

Man stabbed to death in Ashok Vihar

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death following an altercation with a group of unidentified persons at a park in North West Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

According to Delhi Police officials, a PCR call regarding the stabbing incident was received at around 3:33 PM, following which a police team rushed to Khimman Singh Park in the Ashok Vihar area.

Police said the deceased, identified as Sunil (30), a native of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, was present at the park along with Devki, wife of Pawan and a resident of Jahangirpuri, when 3-4 unidentified boys approached them.

The official said that an altercation reportedly broke out over an issue, following which one of the assailants allegedly attacked Sunil and Devki with a knife before all the accused fled the spot.

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