Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah labelled BJP leaders as 'vultures' for protesting over Ganesha procession restrictions in T Narsipur. He backed the police, stating bursting crackers near any religious place is wrong and accused BJP of politicising.

'BJP's job is just to create disturbances'

Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Wednesday targeted the opposition BJP over its protest in T Narsipur against alleged restrictions on a Ganesha procession, terming its leaders as "vultures" who are waiting to trigger communal disturbances in the region. Speaking in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah defended T Narsipur Police Inspector Dhananjaya for allegedly placing restrictions on the Ganesha procession near a mosque on Link Road, declaring that it is wrong to burst crackers in front of any religious institution, whether it is a mosque, a church, or a temple. "BJP people are vultures; they keep waiting to create communal disturbance. What the Inspector said is correct. It is wrong to burst crackers in front of a mosque, in front of a church, in front of a temple. If others come and burst crackers in front of a temple, can we remain silent? Last time they went on that road without taking permission. At that time police were not there. Who is responsible if something untoward happens? That is why this time they have given a warning. Anyone can take permission and take out a procession on any road. BJP is just politicising this," the minister said.

Siddaramaiah further accused the BJP of allegedly failing to turn up in the Karnataka Assembly to discuss state issues, declaring that the party's job is merely to create disturbances over such matters. He also alleged that the BJP is simply attempting to reap a political harvest out of this issue. "When asked to discuss farmers' issues, they don't come to the House. They don't come to discuss drought. BJP's job is just to create disturbances over such issues. I have also watched the full video of the Inspector. Instead of saying we will take action, he said we will set your horoscope right. The Inspector Dhananjay's statement has been supported by Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah. If BJP says suspend him, we cannot just suspend. The government knows what to do. BJP is just trying to reap political harvest out of this issue," added Siddaramaiah.

BJP Protests Against Procession Curbs

Yathindra Siddaramaiah's remarks came after BJP leaders and workers held a demonstration against alleged police restrictions on Ganeshotsava processions and demanded the suspension of T Narsipur Police Inspector Dhananjaya. The protesters were led by Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Demonstrating against the alleged curbs in the town, BJP leaders accused Inspector Dhananjaya of threatening organisers and imposing restrictions on procession routes, loudspeaker usage, and celebrations in proximity to religious places. (ANI)