The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Welfare Association continued its 'Save University Campaign' for the 15th day, protesting for the university's autonomy and restoration of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) outside the Vice-Chancellor's office.

The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Welfare Association (HPUTWA) continued its ‘Save University Campaign’ for the 15th consecutive day on Wednesday, demanding protection of Himachal Pradesh University’s autonomy and academic freedom and restoration of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

Teachers held a protest outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office at around 12:45 pm, raising slogans and pressing for the restoration of the university’s autonomy and CAS. Teachers at Himachal Pradesh University’s Regional Centre in Dharamshala also staged a protest in solidarity with the ongoing campaign in Shimla.

Speakers Stress on Academic Freedom, Institutional Dignity

The Shimla protest was addressed by Tanuj, Priyanka, Kanwaljeet, Prof Dooni Chand, HPUTWA president Prof Nitin Vyas and joint secretary Anjali Sharma. Tanuj said university autonomy was fundamental to its academic identity and independent functioning. Important decisions concerning the university, he said, should be taken through established institutional procedures and statutory bodies.

Priyanka said teachers play an important role in the university’s development and that a transparent and effective career progression mechanism was essential for their academic growth. She called for restoration of CAS and an institutional resolution of issues concerning teachers’ academic development and service matters.

Kanwaljeet said Himachal Pradesh University had been built over decades of academic, research and scholarly traditions, and maintaining its independent identity and institutional dignity was a collective responsibility. He said issues concerning the university should be resolved through dialogue and democratic processes.

Prof Dooni Chand referred to various Acts, statutory provisions and institutional procedures relating to university autonomy and placed several facts concerning the issue before the teachers. He said autonomy was not merely an administrative matter but was directly linked to academic freedom and the university’s statutory rights.

Autonomy and CAS Remain Principal Demands

HPUTWA president Prof Nitin Vyas said autonomy and restoration of CAS remained the association’s principal demands. He said the teachers’ campaign was not directed against any individual but was aimed at protecting the university’s independent, democratic and dignified functioning. “Teachers are in favour of accountability and transparency, but autonomy of the university cannot be weakened in the name of accountability,” Vyas said, adding that HPUTWA would continue to raise its demands through peaceful and democratic means.

Solidarity Protest in Dharamshala

At the HPU Regional Centre in Dharamshala, teachers also held a protest in support of the campaign. They expressed solidarity with their colleagues in Shimla and reiterated their demands for university autonomy, academic freedom and restoration of CAS.

HPUTWA said the ‘Save University Campaign’ would continue with its focus on protecting university autonomy, academic freedom, CAS, democratic values and institutional dignity. (ANI)