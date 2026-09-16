Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the Centre over a proposed UPI transaction fee, alleging the Modi government was surrendering to US pressure and introducing a 'new Modi tax' on digital payments.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the proposed transaction fee on UPI transactions, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should "stand straight" instead of "lying down" before US President Donald Trump.

Accusing the government of giving Indian taxpayers' money to the United States, Gandhi said the Prime Minister should "have a spine" and "take back the UPI tax."

In a video message posted on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Indira ji was once asked whether she leans left or right, and her response was, 'I don't lean left, I don't lean right, I stand straight.' Modi ji has a completely different concept. He's neither left nor right; he has decided to lie down straight and prostrate himself in front of Donald Trump. He's put a tax on every single Indian person by taxing UPI and giving a huge amount of money to the United States. Modi ji, please stop lying down in front of the United States. Have a spine, stand up and take back the UPI tax." Modi ji, roll back the UPI tax. Now. pic.twitter.com/IIt46zMgCG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 16, 2026

Congress Leaders Join Attack

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also attacked the government over the proposed UPI transaction charges, alleging that a "new Modi tax" had been introduced. "New Modi Tax has been enforced in this country through this UPI - 0.4% tax. That is a new Modi tax. That tax has come because of the surrendering attitude of PM Modi to the US. Every day they are giving punishment to the people of this country. Every day, common people are in great distress," Venugopal said.

Kharge Accuses Govt of 'Surrendering' to Washington

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the PM Modi-led central government, accusing it of "surrendering" to Washington's pressure on trade tariffs, agricultural market access, and digital payment frameworks, leaving ordinary citizens to face the consequences.

Kharge took to social media platform X to criticise the government's trade and foreign policies amid reports of mounting US tariff threats and recent decisions regarding digital transactions. "Your dear friend 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar' dictates; you capitulate, and 140 Cr Indians are left to bear the consequences! The threat of up to 100% US tariffs on Indian goods shows how your Govt's Foreign and Trade policies have miserably failed!!" Kharge said in a post addressed to PM Modi.

Targeting the Centre over the digital transaction policies and Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) issues, Kharge termed it a sign of "meekness." "Yesterday's surrender on the MDR on UPI is another stark example of your govt's meekness! From tariffs and trade to H-1B immigration, visas and digital payments, the pressure from Washington keeps mounting, and you, 'Howdy Modi ji' keeps surrendering!" the Congress president added.

The Congress leader alleged that instead of countering Washington's aggressive trade measures, the Union government has succumbed to US demands by removing the zero Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) regime for UPI transactions to benefit American card networks. (ANI)