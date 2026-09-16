Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' for PM Modi's birthday, featuring 12 programs nationwide. He said the campaign reflects the spirit of public service and begins with lighting diyas at beneficiaries' homes.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday spoke about the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, under which 12 programmes will be organised across the country on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Thursday, saying the campaign reflects the spirit of public service and nation-building. He said the campaign will begin with the lighting of diyas at the homes of beneficiaries of government schemes.

'Spirit of Nation-Building and Public Welfare'

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Singh said, "The programs being organised as part of this campaign reflect the same spirit of nation-building and public welfare that has been evident throughout Modi ji's life. Twelve programs will be organised nationwide under this campaign."

"If I had to encapsulate the last 25 years of Modi ji's life in one word, I would say - service. His position has changed, his responsibilities have changed, his role has changed, and the challenges have grown. But the core spirit of his life has not changed," he added.

Voluntary Participation Encouraged

He said the campaign will begin with the lighting of diyas at the homes of beneficiaries of government schemes, while adding that participation would be voluntary. "It will commence with the lighting of diyas at the homes of beneficiaries of government schemes. No one will be compelled to do so; however, it is natural that those who have benefited from government schemes may feel happy and choose to light lamps on the Prime Minister's birthday. Street plays and cultural performances are among the many activities planned as part of the campaign," the Defence Minister added.

PM Modi's 25-Year Journey Lauded

Defence Minister said PM Modi’s 25-year journey as head of government has provided a new direction to India’s development and enhanced the country’s global standing. "This journey, which began when he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and has continued through his tenure as Prime Minister, spans nearly a quarter of a century. I believe this journey has not only influenced the nation's politics but has also provided a new direction to India's development and enhanced its global standing," he added.

Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is not merely a program, but our firm resolve to connect every section of society through service, cooperation, and public participation, said Rajnath Singh while adding, "At the heart of all these programs is the objective of reaching development initiatives to the needy people of society, performing public service works, and strengthening the sentiment of what our responsibility towards the nation is."

Singh further said that the country was progressing under Modi’s leadership in the areas of governance and development. "Under Modi ji's leadership, the entire country is advancing rapidly on the path of progress, good governance, and development. I am fully confident that, under CM Suvendu Adhikari ji's guidance, West Bengal will make a significant contribution to the goal of building a developed India," he said. (ANI)