MP CM Mohan Yadav announced free property registration for over 50 lakh rural land parcels on PM Modi's birthday. This is part of the month-long Seva-Sankalp campaign. BJP chief Nitin Nabin will also attend an event in Indore.

Free Property Registration to Mark PM's Birthday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said the state government planned an initiative to provide free property registration to more than 50 lakh rural land parcels on September 17, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

CM Yadav added that the initiative would be part of the as part of the month-long Seva-Sankalp campaign being launched on the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday. The Seva-Sankalp campaign will be conducted from September 17 to October 17 across the state.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, “The Seva Sankalp campaign is being launched on the occasion of the birthday of our PM Narendra Modi. I extend my greetings to the people of the country and the state. Remembering all the work done under his leadership, we are moving forward with this major Seva Sankalp campaign. On the occasion of his birthday tomorrow, a Deepotsav will also be organised across the country. In our state too, our national president Nitin Nabin ji will join this campaign from Indore tomorrow.”

He further said, “To mark the Prime Minister's birthday, we have also planned a major initiative programme under which free property registration will be carried out for more than 50 lakh rural land parcels, providing ownership rights, with the entire cost being borne by the government. Nitin Nabin ji will be the chief guest of the event.”

BJP Chief to Participate in State Events

The Chief Minister added that after the event, the BJP chief would visit Ujjain, where he would participate in the Deepotsav programme on the bank of Kshipra river.

“Nitin Nabin is visiting the state for the first time after becoming the BJP chief, and party workers are preparing for his grand welcome. On behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government, I would also like to extend my greetings to Nitin Nabin ji ahead of his visit. We are all eagerly waiting for his arrival,” he added. (ANI)