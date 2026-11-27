Governor Kavinder Gupta addressed the National Academy of Audit and Accounts, emphasizing the importance of transparency, accountability, and financial oversight while expressing optimism that delimitation will boost women's legislative representation.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta, on Friday stressed the importance of accountability, transparency and financial oversight in governance, saying institutions such as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) play a crucial role in strengthening democratic processes, while also expressing optimism that the proposed delimitation exercise would significantly enhance women's representation in legislatures. The Governor was addressing the gathering at a programme organised at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts, Shimla, in the Office of the Principal General (Audit) and Principal Accountant General (Accounts & Entitlement) as part of Audit Week 2026, celebrating the Glorious Legacy and Contributions of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department.

Speaking with reporters in Shimla on the delimitation exercise and its implications for women's representation, the Governor said the exercise could usher in a major transformation in women's empowerment and political participation, with the number of seats in legislatures potentially increasing substantially. “I believe November 30 could bring a new revolution in India in terms of empowering women. There has already been a major deliberation on this issue, and considering the country's large population, the number of seats is expected to increase substantially, possibly to around 800 or 850. We have prepared our structure accordingly, and we should expect that in the coming years women will become an integral part of legislatures and will participate fully in lawmaking, working shoulder to shoulder with others,” he added further.

The Governor said the proposed changes could provide women greater opportunities to participate in legislative processes and contribute to policymaking, marking a significant step towards strengthening women's empowerment and representation in the country's democratic institutions. Gupta also congratulated officials of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department on their role in ensuring accountability in government functioning and said financial scrutiny was essential to keep departments under control and ensure responsible expenditure.

“Accountability is one of the most important aspects, and this department is performing its responsibility very well. I believe institutions of this kind further strengthen the democratic process. Accountability helps keep all departments under control, particularly in financial matters, and the CAG and the audit department play a very important role in this regard. Over the years, they have fulfilled their responsibilities effectively,” said Kavinder Gupta. The Governor said greater transparency in governance would be crucial in the coming years as the country moves towards the vision of a developed India, adding that government employees and officials would have to continue playing a constructive role in ensuring transparent administration.

Responding to a question on the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and whether government functioning could eventually become paperless, Gupta said adopting new technology was essential in view of the rapid pace of global development. “Adopting new technology is a good thing. The world is progressing rapidly, and India has immense possibilities. Whether it is the defence sector, the financial sector, economic policies or national policies, we are moving forward in every field. Along with this progress, adopting technology is equally important. India has already taken initiatives in many areas, and I believe technology should be adopted alongside development,” he said.

On the role of audit institutions in identifying irregularities and corruption, Gupta said decisions could be taken only after reports were received from the concerned agencies, adding that the system had gradually become more transparent. “When reports come from the CAG or other concerned agencies, decisions can be taken accordingly. I believe the system has gradually become more transparent. In earlier times, there were places where proper auditing was not even possible. I remember Jammu and Kashmir, where, because of militancy, there were many areas where audits could not be conducted. Today, with greater transparency, many things have improved. These institutions have their own importance and should work according to their mandate. The government also provides them full support, and with the adoption of new techniques, they will be able to perform even better,” Gupta added.

Referring to Himachal Pradesh's financial circumstances as a hill state, Gupta said greater vigilance was required when economic conditions were challenging, particularly to ensure that government schemes and public expenditure reached the intended beneficiaries. “When economic circumstances are difficult, there is an even greater need to keep a close watch. It has also been emphasised that the benefits of government schemes should reach the last person. Efforts are being made in this direction. Along with expenditure, financial control and transparency are equally important, and the department is performing this responsibility effectively,” he said.