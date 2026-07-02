Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered the takeover of three major hydroelectric projects from SJVNL. The move aims to reclaim control of the state's natural assets and ensure the benefits from its rich hydropower resources accrue to its people.

HP to Reclaim Control of Three Hydro Projects

In a significant move to reclaim control over the state's natural assets, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed authorities to initiate the takeover of three major hydroelectric projects from the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL).

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While chairing a high-level meeting of the Power department here on Thursday evening, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the officers to initiate the process for taking over the 382 MW Sunni, 210 MW Luhri Stage-I and 66 MW Dhaulasidh hydroelectric projects, which were previously allotted to SJVNL.

The Chief Minister said that hydropower was the backbone of Himachal Pradesh's economy and the State Government was committed to ensuring that the benefits from the State's rich hydropower resources accrue to its people. "The present state government was firmly committed to safeguarding the interests of the people of Himachal Pradesh across all platforms and forums. The government was taking appropriate steps to secure the State's rightful share from its natural resources and ensure their optimum utilisation for public welfare," he added.

Review of Other Major Power Projects

CM Suhku directed the officers to renegotiate the terms and conditions of the 500 MW Duggar hydroelectric project being developed by NHPC, as the company has proposed increasing the height of the dam. He said that the state government would ensure that Himachal Pradesh receives appropriate benefits commensurate with the revised project parameters.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the state government had resolved the eight-year-long deadlock over the 422 MW Kishau dam project. He said that under the revised arrangement, Himachal Pradesh would not be required to make any capital investment while securing 211 MW of free power from this project, which was expected to generate nearly Rs 600 crore in annual revenue for the state.

Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Ram Subhag Singh, Principal Secretary, Finance Devesh Kumar, Secretary Power Rakesh Kanwar, Director, Energy Rakesh Prajapati, Managing Director HPPCL Abid Hussain and other senior officers attended the meeting.