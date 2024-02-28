Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Himachal Pradesh: Tension escalates as 15 BJP MLAs expelled over alleged misconduct

    Among the expelled BJP MLAs are Jairam Thakur, Vipin Singh Parmar, Randheer Sharma, Lokender Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Hans Raj, Janak Raj, Balbir Verma, Trilok Jamwal, Surender Shori, Deep Raj, Puran Thakur, Inder Singh Gandhi, Dileep Thakur, and Inder Singh Gandhi.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    In a major turn of events in the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, as many as 15 BJP MLAs have been expelled from the assembly for alleged misconduct and shouting slogans. This development adds to the existing tension within the ruling Congress party, particularly after six Congress MLAs crossed over to vote in favor of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha election.

    The decision to expel the 15 BJP MLAs was taken by the Speaker, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, just as the Budget session of the assembly was about to commence. The BJP legislators were accused of raising slogans inside the Speaker's chamber during the session.

    Chinese rockets in Tamil Nadu govt advertisement sparks outrage

    Earlier today, Jairam Thakur expressed apprehensions, predicting the potential expulsion of BJP MLAs to facilitate the passage of the budget in the Vidhan Sabha.

    The recent Rajya Sabha election in Himachal Pradesh witnessed the BJP winning the sole seat, as its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeated Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi. This victory was attributed to cross-voting by six MLAs from the ruling Congress party. Jairam Thakur emphasized that this outcome indicated the Congress government's minority status and called for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's resignation.

    Amid the political turmoil, the resignation of Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, has further exposed the internal divides within the Congress party. The BJP in Himachal Pradesh has sought the intervention of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to address the ongoing crisis in the state's ruling party.

    Who is Vikramaditya Singh, the royal who jolted the Congress governent in Himachal Pradesh?

    In the 68-member assembly, the Congress holds 40 seats, the BJP has 25, and the remaining three seats are held by independents. The current political developments underscore the challenges faced by the Congress in maintaining unity and stability within the state government.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
