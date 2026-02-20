Tension erupted in Hyderabad's Amberpet after a mob allegedly attacked a YouTuber for filming near the Jama Masjid. The incident occurred as a Shivaji Maharaj procession passed by, with police intervening to control the situation.

YouTuber Attacked in Amberpet

Tension erupted in Hyderabad's Amberpet after a Youtuber was allegedly attacked by a mob for "filming a video near the Jama Masjid" following which people reached the spot and controlled the situation. The alleged incident took place on Thursday night.

Police Control Situation

"A YouTuber was filming a video near the Jama Masjid in Amberpet. He was attacked by people. Coincidentally, a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj procession was passing by, and slogans were raised by both groups. Our police officials were on the spot and controlled the situation," Amberpet police said.

"The situation is currently under control, and we have not received any complaints from anyone," police added.

