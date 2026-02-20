TN Minister TM Anbarasan claims drug issues are not new and blames the previous regime, stating the DMK has it controlled. Opposition parties, TVK and BJP, have heavily criticized the government over the drug menace, unemployment, and safety.

Tamil Nadu Minister TM Anbarasan said that drug-related issues in the state were not new and had existed during the previous regime, asserting that the current Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government had taken effective steps to bring the situation under control.

Addressing a gathering on Thursday, Anbarasan alleged that some among the thousands arriving daily from northern states bring small quantities of ganja with them. "Drug-related issues had existed since the previous regime. Around 10,000 people arrive daily from northern states to Tamil Nadu where some bring one or two kilograms of ganja with them... Under the DMK government, the situation had been brought under control and if the previous ( AIADMK) government had taken such steps, such problems would not have come," he said.

Opposition Slams DMK Over Drug Menace, Unemployment

His remarks come amid mounting political exchanges over allegations of drug circulation and law and order in the state, with opposition parties targeting the DMK government over the issue. Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna slammed the ruling DMK government, accusing it of failing to generate employment, ensure women's safety, and curb alcohol and drug abuse in Tamil Nadu.

He also alleged that the DMK is using money from the ganja trade for election purposes. Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, Arjuna said the DMK had not delivered on its key election promises, particularly job creation. Referring to the party's Election Manifesto Promise, he said the DMK had assured 5.5 lakh jobs annually.

"By now, nearly 28 lakh people should have received employment in their regime, but that has not happened. The ruling DMK government has failed in employment generation, women's safety and control over alcohol and drug abuse in Tamil Nadu. The party had assured 5.5 lakh jobs annually. By now, nearly 28 lakh people should have received employment in their regime, but that has not happened," Arjuna said.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad said that Amit Shah will end "this era of skyrocketing prices, rampant crime, drug menace, and DMK's corrupt, tyrannical rule--worse than Aurangzeb's oppression."Prasad said that political masks of deceitful parties will be exposed and stripped away.

"Amit Shah's election strategy will recreate that same disastrous scenario for the DMK in 2026. The DMK's corrupt money-power politics, actor Vijay's lottery-style politics, Seeman's separatist politics, Thiruma Valavan's anti-Dalit thievery disguised as Dravidian politics--all these anti-people political masks of deceitful parties will be exposed and stripped away," he said. (ANI)