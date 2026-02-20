Shillong's Lok Sabha MP, Ricky AJ Syngkon, died at 54 from a heart attack. PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over his passing, recalling his dedicated service. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma also offered condolences for the 'compassionate leader'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, Ricky AJ Syngkon, recalling his dedicated service to the people of Meghalaya.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Saddened by the passing of Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, Dr. Ricky AJ Syngkon. He will be remembered for his dedicated service to the people of Meghalaya. My thoughts are with his family, friends and supporters during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon, one of Meghalaya's two Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, passed away on Thursday evening, after suffering a heart attack. He was 54 years old.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma expresses grief

Meghalaya Chief Minister expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of Shillong Lok Sabha MP Ricky A J Syngkon, describing him as a compassionate leader committed to public service and the welfare of his people.

In a post on X, CM Conrad wrote on Thursday, "Deeply shocked and profoundly saddened by the untimely demise of MP from Shillong, Dr. Ricky A J Syngkon. Dr. Ricky was a dedicated and compassionate leader, with deep enthusiasm for public service and unwavering commitment to his people."

He further said that the late MP was "rooted in faith" and served society with humility and vision. "He was rooted in faith and served with humility, vision, and a sincere desire to uplift society. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, friends, and countless well-wishers during this difficult time. May he rest in peace," the post added.

'Immense loss': Meghalaya Minister Wailadmiki Shylla

Meghalaya Minister Wailadmiki Shylla said that the MP's passing is a huge loss, not just for his family, but also for the people he represented and served.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the untimely passing of Dr. Ricky A.J. Syngkon, Hon'ble Member of Parliament from the Shillong Parliamentary Constituency. His demise is an immense loss not only to his family and loved ones, but also to the people he served with dedication and commitment. Dr. Syngkon was a sincere and hardworking leader who always placed the welfare of the people at the forefront of his responsibilities. His contributions to public life and his efforts towards the development of our State will always be remembered. In this moment of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and supporters. May the Almighty grant them strength to bear this irreparable loss and may his soul rest in eternal peace," Shylla wrote on X.

