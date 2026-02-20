AP CM Chandrababu Naidu is set to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi. He will participate in a plenary session and oversee the signing of seven state MoUs with companies like IBM and IIT Madras for AI and quantum skill development.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, will attend the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Summit-2026 on Friday, currently underway at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. As per an official release, CM Chandrababu Naidu will share the dais with the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sharma, and the Union Minister Jitin Prasad, at the AI Accelerators Economic Growth Plenary session.

AP Govt to Sign 7 MoUs for AI, Quantum Skills

Later, in the presence of the Chief Minister, the State Government will enter into seven MoUs with various companies like IBM, UNICC, IIT Madras and Vysar on AI Infrastructure and Quantum Skill Development. Also, along with the Union Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and the CEO of World Economic Forum, Børge Brende, the Chief Minister will participate in a round-table meeting on 'Competitiveness through Artificial Intelligence'. He will also have a meeting with a delegation from the United Kingdom, and the MDs and CEOs of companies like Aramco, Adobe, AutoDesk and others.

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of, AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. The Summit will have participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, and about 45 Ministers.

Guiding Principles of the Summit

The AI summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement. (ANI)