    Who is Vikramaditya Singh, the royal who jolted the Congress governent in Himachal Pradesh?

    Amidst escalating crisis within the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh, Minister Vikramaditya Singh has tendered his resignation, citing dissatisfaction with the administration's functioning. Singh's decision comes amidst simmering discontent within the party ranks and highlights internal tensions within the state leadership

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    Amidst mounting turmoil within the Congress-led administration in Himachal Pradesh, Minister Vikramaditya Singh has submitted his resignation. Singh, serving as the Public Works Department (PWD) minister under Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, announced his decision during a press briefing held on Wednesday, further exacerbating internal tensions within the party.

    Who is Vikramaditya Singh?
    Vikramaditya Singh, born in 1989, holds the distinction of being the MLA representing the Shimla Rural constituency. Additionally, he is the scion of Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh and the late former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Virbhadra Singh. As the titular king of the erstwhile princely state of Bushahr, Singh's lineage carries historical significance.

    Educated at Delhi's prestigious St. Stephen's College, Singh has actively participated in state politics, securing victory in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections on two occasions. Notably, he also served as the chief of the Himachal Pradesh State Youth Congress from 2013 to 2017.

    Recent Controversies

    In a departure from the Congress leadership's stance, Singh garnered attention last month for his participation in the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Despite objections, he attended the festivities as a state guest of the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, citing his Hindu faith and commitment to witnessing the historic event.

    Resignation Statement

    Addressing the media upon his resignation, Singh expressed disillusionment with the functioning of the government, emphasizing the neglect of legislators' voices and the prevailing system. He asserted, "Former CM Virbhadra Singh's name was invoked during the elections, and this government was formed with collective efforts. However, the past year has seen a disregard for MLAs and attempts to suppress their voices, prompting my decision to resign."

    While Singh reiterated his prioritization of the people's welfare over political positions, he underscored the need for accountability and transparency within the government, signaling a rift within the party's leadership and governance strategies.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
