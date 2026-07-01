Due to heavy rainfall and landslide risks, the SDM of Bharmaur has prohibited night traffic on NH-154A near Durgethi in Chamba from 8 PM, July 23 to 7 AM, July 24. Only emergency vehicles are exempt from the restriction.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Bharmaur in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district has prohibited the movement of all vehicular traffic on National Highway-154A near Durgethi during the night as continuous heavy rainfall has made the stretch highly vulnerable to landslides and falling rocks.

According to an order issued by the SDM, the traffic restriction will remain in force from 8:00 PM on July 23 to 7:00 AM on July 24, with only ambulances and emergency duty vehicles exempted from the ban.

Reason for Night Traffic Ban

The administration said the decision was taken after reports from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and field officials indicated that persistent rainfall had significantly increased the risk of sudden landslides, shooting stones and other weather-related hazards, making the highway unsafe for vehicular movement during night hours.

Legal Action and Enforcement Measures

The order noted that the prevailing weather conditions do not permit continuous monitoring and assessment of the road throughout the night, making it difficult to ensure the safety of commuters. Invoking powers under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the SDM directed that all vehicular traffic on the affected stretch remain suspended during the notified period in the interest of public safety.

The Bharmaur police have been instructed to deploy personnel on both sides of the Durgethi stretch to regulate traffic and enforce the restrictions. The NHAI, the Public Works Department, and the District Public Relations Office have also been directed to ensure compliance and publicise the order. The district administration has advised commuters to avoid the affected stretch during the restricted hours and follow official advisories until weather conditions improve. The southwest monsoon remains highly active over the state, with the IMD cautioning that intense rainfall could trigger flash floods, landslides and waterlogging in vulnerable areas. (ANI)