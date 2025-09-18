Himachal Pradesh SDMA reported 419 deaths and massive property losses of over ₹4,59,536 lakhs during 2025 monsoon. Landslides, floods and cloudbursts caused widespread destruction, while Operation Hausal continues rescue efforts for missing people.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has released a cumulative report detailing the extensive damage and casualties from the 2025 monsoon season, which began on June 20. The report, updated as of September 17, 2025, confirms a total of 419 deaths across the state. The total death toll is separated into two categories, rain related deaths and road accident deaths.

Under Rain-Related Deaths 237 people have died in various rain-related incidents. The highest number of these fatalities were from landslides (52 deaths), followed by fall from trees/steep rocks (45 deaths), drowning (40 deaths), cloudbursts (17 deaths), and flash floods (11 deaths).

Meanwhile, an additional 182 deaths have been attributed to road accidents during the monsoon season. The monsoon has caused widespread destruction to both private and public property. The cumulative loss to public property is estimated at Rs 4,59,536.54 Lakhs. The report details significant losses to key infrastructure including losses to PWD (Public Works Department) reported at Rs 1,41,387.8 Lakhs.

Loss to Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) is at Rs 13,946.69 Lakhs. Loss to the Power Department is Rs 2,045.05 Lakhs. Damage to houses is also severe, with 583 pucca houses and 1676 kutcha houses partially damaged, while 934 pucca houses and 2150 kutcha houses were fully destroyed.

The report also provides a district-wise breakdown of the incidents, with a total of 145 landslides, 98 flash floods, and 46 cloudbursts recorded. The highest number of landslides were in the Lahaul & Spiti (L&S) district with 29 incidents, followed by Shimla with 27 and Kullu with 23. L&S also reported the most flash floods with 57 incidents. The highest number of cloudbursts were reported in Mandi with 19, followed by Kullu with 12 and Chamba with 6.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh police, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continued 'Operation Hausal' to recue people stuck in various areas after flash floods struck the Dharampur area, leaving a trail of destruction.

"On the night of 15-16 September, the sudden heavy flood in the Sonkhad, Dharmpur area affected the bus stand, market, and surrounding houses. The Mandi Police, in coordination with SDRF, immediately initiated relief and rescue operations," the Himachal police posted on X.

However, 2 people are still missing and efforts are ongoing to locate them, the Himachal Police informed on Thursday. "Our efforts continue so that no hope remains unfulfilled. Unfortunately, two people are still missing. Coordinated efforts are ongoing to find them. The police are always committed to ensuring the safety and protection of every citizen's life," the police added in their post.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a high-level meeting to assess the damage caused by the torrential rains over the last 48 hours across the state. He expressed deep concern over the loss of lives and properties and directed all the concerned officers to take prompt action to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected people. He said that during the last two days, five persons have lost their lives, three in Nihari and two near Pandoh Mohal Suma of Sadar Sub-Division of Mandi district, while two persons were missing, according to an official statement.

