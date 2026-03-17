West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja claimed the BJP is insecure and its leadership lacks control over its cadre. The TMC has announced its candidate list, with Mamata Banerjee set to contest from Bhabanipur against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

'BJP Is On The Back Foot': Shashi Panja

West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja on Tuesday claimed that the BJP is feeling insecure ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, saying their leadership lacks control over their cadre. Panja emphasised her focus on winning the Shyampukur seat, highlighting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's continued efforts for the people of Bengal.

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Speaking to the reporters, Panja said, "This is the fourth time I've been renominated on a TMC ticket from the Shyampukur assembly constituency. The BJP is feeling insecure. Their leadership has no control over their cadre... The BJP is on the back foot." "We are very focused. My attention is on winning my seat. I live in my constituency, and I'm going to work there... Didi (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) has always worked for the people of Bengal... Nothing is better than a door-to-door campaign," she said.

Election Dates and Contest Overview

Polling in the State is set to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the counting of votes for both phases to be conducted on May 4, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

TMC Candidate List Announced

Today, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) announced the 291 names of candidates for the West Bengal assembly election. Addressing the press conferences, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee confirmed that they are giving three seats to their ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM). The Anit Thapa party Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha will contest from Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong assembly constituencies.

Mamata vs Suvendu in Bhabanipur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

Key Candidates and Notable Exclusions

TMC Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya fielded from the Dum Dum Uttar seat, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra from the Kamarhati seat, Trinamool Congress Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim from Kolkata Port seat, Kunal Ghosh from Beleghata seat, and Dr Shashi Panja from the Shyampukur seat.

However, Former Education Minister Parth Chatterjee did not get a ticket from Behala Paschim and in his place, Ratna Chatterjee will contest this time.

BJP Releases First List of Candidates

A day earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming elections, with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari set to contest from Nandigram, where he defeated Mamata Banerjee in 2021, as well as from Bhabanipur, the constituency currently held by the TMC chief.

Recap of the 2021 Election

The last assembly election in the state was held in 2021, conducted in eight phases between March 27 and April 29, amid an intense contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).