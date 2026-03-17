DMK leaders, including TKS Elangovan, condemned AIADMK's CV Shanmugam for derogatory remarks against actress Nayanthara. They called his comments 'disgusting' and a 'cheap mindset', demanding an apology and action from the AIADMK leadership.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Tuesday condemned former AIADMK minister and Rajya Sabha member CV Shanmugam's derogatory remarks on actress Nayanthara, asserting that it "shows the cheap mindset" of the person.

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Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said, "That shows the cheap mindset of the person. They should not insult women... It is absolutely wrong, and they should not have spoken like that. That is highly condemnable. CV Shanmugam is known for his condemnable speeches." The incident occurred during a public protest organised by the AIADMK, where Shanmugam allegedly made offensive comments targeting the Chief Minister, MK Stalin and popular Tamil actress Nayanthara.

DMK Leaders Demand Apology, Action

Elangovan further stressed that such remarks reflect a blatant disregard for women's dignity and political decorum. He added, "Political discourse should be based on issues and governance, not personal attacks. Statements like these are unacceptable in a civil democracy." DMK leaders slammed AIADMK parliamentarian CV Shanmugam over his "disgusting remarks" on actress Nayanthara, saying that former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami should take action against him. They demanded an apology from Shanmugam.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said it is not the first time that Shanmugam has made "derogatory remarks" concerning women. "It's a disgusting statement made by CV Shanmugam. He has to make a public apology... This is not the first time he has made such derogatory comments concerning women... Edappadi Palaniswami should take action against him," he said.

DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian also slammed Shanmugam over his controversial remarks, saying these lack both political ethics and basic humanity. "It is highly condemnable that a senior leader of AIADMK has spoken in an uncivilised manner without political ethics and basic human compassion. Politics that degrades women and disrespects womanhood will never be acceptable in any era. It is the need of the times for the people to completely reject such politics," she said in a post on X in Tamil.

What CV Shanmugam Said

Shanmugam made the controversial remarks in Villupuram district during a protest by the National Democratic Alliance condemning the DMK government for "failing to control the ongoing incidents of sexual assault, deterioration of law and order, and the spread of drug abuse in Tamil Nadu". Shanmugam, who sought to target Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, made the controversial remarks against Nayanthara.

"The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu asks people to share their dreams. If I say I want actress Nayanthara, will he give her to me? If someone asks if his dream to marry Nayanthara will be fullfill it?" he reportedly said.

Film Artistes Association Reacts

South Indian Film Artistes Association also slammed Shanmugam and wrote a letter to him over his remarks on actress Nayanthara. (ANI)