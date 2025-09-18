A sudden cloudburst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, affected over 200 people, damaging 35 houses and leaving 14 missing. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed rescue ops, with SDRF, NDRF and ITBP deployed. Injured were shifted to hospitals as relief work is on.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday reviewed the situation after a sudden cloudburst in Chamoli district caused heavy destruction. The disaster, which struck late Wednesday night, has affected more than 200 people, leaving houses damaged, several injured, and many still missing. Speaking from the Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun, CM Dhami said that around 35 houses were damaged, 20 people sustained injuries, and 14 others remain missing. Rescue and relief teams have been deployed across the district.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Rescue and relief operations underway

According to the Chief Minister, all key rescue agencies, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and local police, all are working on the ground. Injured persons have been shifted to hospitals, and those with severe injuries will be moved to AIIMS Rishikesh for advanced treatment.

Despite difficult conditions caused by blocked roads and continuous rainfall, rescue teams managed to reach the affected sites. Officials confirmed that at least 10 people are feared trapped under debris, but so far, two women and a child have been rescued alive and taken to nearby medical facilities.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, led by Sub-Inspector Jagmohan, trekked nearly 8 kilometres on foot to access the affected sites in Kuntri Laga Fali, Kuntri Laga Sarpani, and Dhurma wards of Nandanagar Nagar Panchayat. The SDRF, DDRF, local police, and district administration continue intensive search and rescue work.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

CM Dhami issues directions

CM Dhami emphasised the urgent need for expediting relief and rescue operations. He ordered that:

Relief materials must be provided promptly.

Blocked roads should be reopened on priority.

Electricity and water supply should be restored immediately.

District officials should maintain constant monitoring of the affected regions.

Medical treatment for the injured must be ensured without delay.

“All districts, along with NDRF and SDRF, have been asked to remain in alert mode for the entire month of September till the monsoon is over,” CM Dhami said.

Review of Char Dham Yatra safety

Highlighting the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, CM Dhami appealed to devotees to plan their visits carefully and follow weather forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). He said that while the pilgrimage is continuing, safety must remain the top priority during unpredictable weather.

Morning review and ground updates

Earlier on Thursday, CM Dhami held a review meeting at his official residence in Dehradun. He directed officials to accelerate evacuations, provide medical care, and distribute essential materials to those affected. He also spoke over the phone with local representatives and the District Magistrate of Chamoli, issuing further instructions.

The Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that he reviewed the damage in the Nandnagar Ghat area of Chamoli and ordered the Disaster Management Department to conduct on-the-ground inspections at the earliest.

Situation in Chamoli remains serious

According to police and local authorities, the cloudburst has caused extensive destruction in parts of Chamoli. While no official fatalities have been confirmed so far, rescue teams continue to search through debris in areas where people are feared trapped.

Authorities remain cautious due to ongoing rainfall and the difficult mountain terrain, which are slowing operations. Relief camps are being set up for displaced families, and medical teams are on standby to treat the injured.

Scroll to load tweet…

Government’s appeal for vigilance

CM Dhami reiterated that the situation is being closely monitored at the highest level. He assured that the government will provide all necessary help to the affected families and stressed that officials must stay on alert to prevent further loss of life and property.