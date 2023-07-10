Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh deluge threatens to further spike tomato prices in North India

    The ongoing calamity in Himachal Pradesh raises concerns of soaring tomato prices in northern India, impacting households and increasing monthly expenses.

    Himachal Pradesh deluge threatens to further spike tomato prices in North India snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    Amidst the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes, the ongoing deluge in Himachal Pradesh threatens to worsen the situation. Balh Ghati, located in Himachal's Mandi district, serves as a major tomato supplier to northern India. With a bumper crop this year, farmers were optimistic about good business. However, the heavy floods have devastated the crops and disrupted logistics, leaving them facing substantial losses. Typically, this region generates around Rs 600 crore in tomato business within three months, but this time, it is likely to take a severe blow.

    Also read: WATCH Rain rampage in North India - Dramatic videos of flash floods from Himachal to Uttarakhand go viral

    For households in northern India, the consequences are dire, as tomato prices are expected to surge further, resulting in increased monthly expenses. This situation is particularly concerning for Delhi residents, as it puts additional strain on kitchen budgets.

    Ashok Kaushik, the president of Delhi's Azadpur Tomato Association, attributed the price increase to limited supply from major production centers, caused by disruptions in the wake of heavy rainfall. Unfortunately, the situation has worsened since then.

    "The increase in prices of tomato is due to tight supply from the key producing centres. Because of rainfall, the supply is disrupted," the president of Delhi's Azadpur Tomato Association Ashok Kaushik told news agency PTI last week. 

    Also read: After tomato price sours, ginger-chilli rates burn holes in consumers' pockets; check details

    Tomato prices usually experience a rise during June-July and October-November due to lower production in key growing areas. This year, the price hike was exacerbated by a heatwave and pest attacks during the Rabi season. Consequently, farmers hurriedly sold their produce, leading to a subsequent crisis.

    The Kharif crop from Himachal and other regions could have replenished the market with fresh tomato supplies, thereby lowering prices and easing the burden on families' cooking expenses. However, with the extensive destruction in Himachal, that hope now remains distant and uncertain.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Tourists from Kerala stranded in flood in Himachal Pradesh; Team of doctors safe anr

    Tourists from Kerala stranded in flood in Himachal Pradesh; Team of 45 doctors safe

    BJP ends two-year boycott of Asianet News

    BJP ends two-year boycott of Asianet News, cites 'Emergency' in Kerala

    Mumbai 20-year-old woman raped in moving autorickshaw; accused arrested from Uttar Pradesh AJR

    Mumbai: 20-year-old woman raped in moving autorickshaw; accused arrested from Uttar Pradesh

    WATCH Rain rampage in North India - Dramatic videos of flash floods from Himachal to Uttarakhand go viral snt

    WATCH Rain rampage in North India - Dramatic videos of flash floods from Himachal to Uttarakhand go viral

    Rajya Sabha Elections 2023: TMC announces candidature of Derek O'Brien, Saket Gokhale, 4 others AJR

    Rajya Sabha Elections 2023: TMC announces candidature of Derek O'Brien, Saket Gokhale, 4 others

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp rolls out new feature for iOS users You will get translucent tab and navigation bar gcw

    WhatsApp rolls out new feature for iOS users! You will get translucent tab and navigation bar

    Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi bequeaths over Rs 900 crore to 33-year-old girlfriend in his will AJR

    Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi bequeaths over Rs 900 crore to 33-year-old girlfriend in his will

    Tourists from Kerala stranded in flood in Himachal Pradesh; Team of doctors safe anr

    Tourists from Kerala stranded in flood in Himachal Pradesh; Team of 45 doctors safe

    'Stranger Things' to 'The Society' - 7 best teen shows on Netflix MSW

    'Stranger Things' to 'The Society' - 7 best teen shows on Netflix

    Sugar cravings no more 7 techniques to curb your sweet tooth gcw eai

    Sugar cravings no more! 7 techniques to curb your sweet tooth

    Recent Videos

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon