    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Here's what is happening in Shimla district

    In 2017, 4 out of 8 seats in the district were bagged by the Congress whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party won 3 seats. On the other hand, 1 seat was lost in the account of others. In the 2022 assembly elections, the challenge of the Aam Aadmi Party is also in front of the Congress-BJP.

    himachal pradesh election result 2022 live updates who is winning from Shimla district AJR
    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

    Voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 was held in a single phase on November 12, 2022. The results of 8 assembly seats and the fate of the candidates in Shimla district will be announced soon.

    In the Chopal assembly seat, the BJP gave the ticket to Balveer Verma in Chopal. The Congress fielded Rajneesh Kimta and the Aam Aadmi Party gave ticket to Uday Singhta. In the 2017 assembly elections, Chopal seat was won by Balveer Singh Verman of the BJP.

    In 2022, Congress made Rohit Thakur its candidate for the Jubbal Kotkhai assembly seat whereas BJP gave ticket to Chetan Bragta. The Aam Aadmi Party fielded Shrikant Chauhan. In the 2017 assembly elections, Rohit Thakur of the Congress won from this seat.

    In the Shimla assembly seat, the Congress gave the ticket to Harish Janartha. The BJP nominated Sanjay Sood and the Aam Aadmi Party gave the ticket to Chaman Rakesh. In 2017, Suresh Bhardwaj of BJP had won from this seat in the assembly elections.

    In Shimla rural assembly seat, the Congress has given ticket to Vikramaditya Singh whereas the BJP gave ticket to Ravi Mehta. The Aam Aadmi Party made Prem Thakur its candidate. In the 2017 assembly elections, Vikramaditya Singh of Congress had won by around 5 thousand votes.

    In November this year, the hill state witnessed an intense campaign by BJP, in a bid to come back to power for a second consecutive term and Congress putting all its efforts to wrestle power from the ruling party.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2022, 10:13 AM IST
