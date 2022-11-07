Congress does not care for people's sentiments: CM Yogi Adityanath in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath is seen making a pitch for the return of BJP rule in the state and said the party's double engine government had ensured all round development for the country.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (November 7) said that the Congress could not have taken steps such as construction of the Ram temple, the surgical strike or the abrogation of Article 370 because it does not care for the country's security or the sentiments of people.

Campaigning for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, CM Adityanath said India is touching new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's prestige has risen on the global stage.

Also read: Bypoll results 2022: BJP's lotus blooms in four seats; Congress faces another setback

Addressing the rally, CM Adityanath said that the BJP government at the Centre has taken landmark steps such as the surgical strike across the line of control in Kashmir and the abrogation of Article 370.

"Has the Congress ever taken such landmark steps? No it cannot. Congress is a party of a family, it does not care for the country's security and the sentiments of its people. And then what's the point in voting for such a party?" Adityanath asked the gathering.

He also alleged that the Congress has backed all kinds of mafias such as "drug mafia, land mafia, mining mafia". Many other such mafias, he added, flourished under its rule.

Also read: Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP announces new candidates list; check here

Yogi Adityanath is seen making a pitch for the return of BJP rule in the state and said the party's double engine government had ensured all round development for the country.

Referring to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Adityanath said, "Now India has surpassed Britain and become the fifth largest economy in the world. It is not just a coincidence that a person of Indian origin has become Britain's prime minister."

Also read: Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Women and religion at core of BJP and Congress poll strategy

In the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections, BJP's Ram Kumar is up against Congress Legislature Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri. It can be seen that Haroli is a key constituency for the ruling party with the Congress scoring wins from here despite the BJP's sway.

Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly are scheduled to be held on November 12. Ruling BJP is in a direct fight with the Congress.