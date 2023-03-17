Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023 highlights: CM Sukhu announces subsidy on electric scooters for students

    The government is all set to provide a subsidy of Rs 25,000 to 20,000 meritorious students for the purchase of electric scooters. The age limit for the widow pension scheme will be abolished, and benefits will also be extended to differently-abled people.

    Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023 highlights: CM Sukhu announces subsidy on electric scooters for students AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday (March 17) presented his maiden budget for the state. The presentation was disrupted as the CM's mic kept going off during his speech, leading to chaos.

    In his Budget 2023-24 presentation, Sukhu announced that the state government has decided to make Himachal Pradesh a "model state for electrical vehicles."

    Also read: 'House muted for PM's friend...' Congress claims protest voices in Lok Sabha silenced (VIDEO)

    Here are the key highlights from the Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023:

    CM Sukhu emphasised the implementation of the Green hydrogen policy in the state.

    Also read: Sambhal cold storage godown collapse: CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased

    The government is all set to provide a subsidy of Rs 25,000 to 20,000 meritorious students for the purchase of electric scooters.

    The age limit for the widow pension scheme will be abolished, and benefits will also be extended to differently-abled people.

    CM Sukhu announced social security pensions for 40,000 new beneficiaries. In the first phase, 2.31 lakh women will receive monthly assistance of Rs 1,500.

    Also read: Whole exam system will be analysed, rectified: Assam minister Ranoj Pegu after exam paper leaks

    A new housing scheme for widows and single women will be launched, which will benefit 7,000 women with a grant of Rs 1.5 lakhs each.

    The state government has decided to provide free electricity and water to the people of the state.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    House muted for PM's friend Congress protests blocking of protest voices

    'House muted for PM's friend...' Congress claims protest voices in Lok Sabha silenced (VIDEO)

    Sambhal cold storage godown collapse: CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased AJR

    Sambhal cold storage godown collapse: CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased

    Former Khalistan leader Jaswant Singh exposes 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal

    'Amritpal is an ISI tool...' Ex-Khalistan leader Jaswant Singh exposes 'Waris Punjab De' chief

    Whole exam system will be analysed, rectified: Assam minister Ranoj Pegu after exam paper leaks AJR

    Whole exam system will be analysed, rectified: Assam minister Ranoj Pegu after exam paper leaks

    Maharashtra CM Shinde gets rapped by high court for 'interference' in co-op bank recruitment

    Maharashtra CM Shinde gets rapped by high court for 'interference' in co-op bank recruitment

    Recent Stories

    CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023 released on crpf.gov.in, raise objection until March 20; know steps to check - adt

    CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023 released on crpf.gov.in, raise objection until March 20; know steps to check

    Rocket Boys Season 2 Twitter Review: 7 interesting tweets to read before watching Jim Sarbh starrer series vma

    Rocket Boys Season 2 Twitter Review: 7 interesting tweets to read before watching Jim Sarbh starrer series

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mumbai/1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    House muted for PM's friend Congress protests blocking of protest voices

    'House muted for PM's friend...' Congress claims protest voices in Lok Sabha silenced (VIDEO)

    Sambhal cold storage godown collapse: CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased AJR

    Sambhal cold storage godown collapse: CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon