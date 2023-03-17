Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023 highlights: CM Sukhu announces subsidy on electric scooters for students

The government is all set to provide a subsidy of Rs 25,000 to 20,000 meritorious students for the purchase of electric scooters. The age limit for the widow pension scheme will be abolished, and benefits will also be extended to differently-abled people.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday (March 17) presented his maiden budget for the state. The presentation was disrupted as the CM's mic kept going off during his speech, leading to chaos.

In his Budget 2023-24 presentation, Sukhu announced that the state government has decided to make Himachal Pradesh a "model state for electrical vehicles."

Here are the key highlights from the Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023:

CM Sukhu emphasised the implementation of the Green hydrogen policy in the state.

The government is all set to provide a subsidy of Rs 25,000 to 20,000 meritorious students for the purchase of electric scooters.

The age limit for the widow pension scheme will be abolished, and benefits will also be extended to differently-abled people.

CM Sukhu announced social security pensions for 40,000 new beneficiaries. In the first phase, 2.31 lakh women will receive monthly assistance of Rs 1,500.

A new housing scheme for widows and single women will be launched, which will benefit 7,000 women with a grant of Rs 1.5 lakhs each.

The state government has decided to provide free electricity and water to the people of the state.