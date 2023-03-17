Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sambhal cold storage godown collapse: CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased

    According to a government spokesperson in Lucknow, the chief minister has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 for those critically injured and free treatment for all those who sustained injuries in the incident.

    Sambhal cold storage godown collapse: CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

    Death toll in a roof-collapse incident at a cold storage in Sambhal climbed to eight on Friday (March 17) and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each for the deceased and formed a committee to probe the reasons behind it.

    Eight people have so far died in Thursday's roof-collapse incident at the cold storage chamber located on the Indira Nagar road within the Chandausi police station limits, Deputy Inspector General of Police Shalabh Mathur said.

    Also read: 'Amritpal is an ISI tool...' Ex-Khalistan leader Jaswant Singh exposes 'Waris Punjab De' chief

    According to a government spokesperson in Lucknow, the chief minister has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 for those critically injured and free treatment for all those who sustained injuries in the incident.

    Adityanath has also constituted a probe committee led by the police commissioner and the DIG, Moradabad to probe the reasons behind the roof collapse. The committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest, the spokesperson said.

    "The chief minister has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and directed the officials concerned to ensure proper treatment of the injured," he added.

    Also read: Whole exam system will be analysed, rectified: Assam minister Ranoj Pegu after exam paper leaks

    Sambhal District Magistrate Manish Bansal said 17 people have been rescued, of whom five are undergoing treatment in a Moradabad hospital while six were discharged after medical aid. The rescue operations, in which the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also involved, continued through the night and are still on, he said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Khalistan leader Jaswant Singh exposes 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal

    'Amritpal is an ISI tool...' Ex-Khalistan leader Jaswant Singh exposes 'Waris Punjab De' chief

    Whole exam system will be analysed, rectified: Assam minister Ranoj Pegu after exam paper leaks AJR

    Whole exam system will be analysed, rectified: Assam minister Ranoj Pegu after exam paper leaks

    Maharashtra CM Shinde gets rapped by high court for 'interference' in co-op bank recruitment

    Maharashtra CM Shinde gets rapped by high court for 'interference' in co-op bank recruitment

    With eye on 2024 elections, BJP set to launch Muslim outreach campaign in 65 districts

    With eye on 2024 elections, BJP set to launch Muslim outreach campaign in 65 districts

    Rahul Gandhi now part of 'Anti-Nationalist Toolkit': BJP President JP Nadda ramps up attack AJR

    Rahul Gandhi now part of 'Anti-Nationalist Toolkit': BJP President JP Nadda ramps up attack

    Recent Stories

    GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur announces exam toppers list on gate.iitk.ac.in; check entire list here - adt

    GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur announces exam toppers list on gate.iitk.ac.in; check entire list here

    Puneeth Rajkumar 2nd birth anniversary: Kichcha Sudeep, Radhika Pandit and Rishab Shetty remember Power Star RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar 2nd birth anniversary: Kichcha Sudeep, Radhika Pandit and Rishab Shetty remember Power Star

    Former Khalistan leader Jaswant Singh exposes 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal

    'Amritpal is an ISI tool...' Ex-Khalistan leader Jaswant Singh exposes 'Waris Punjab De' chief

    WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner all-round display powers GG to 11-run conquest over DC, keeps playoff hopes alive-ayh

    WPL 2023: Ashleigh Gardner's all-round display powers GG to 11-run conquest over DC, keeps playoff hopes alive

    Malaika Arora gets 'uneasy' as fan barges in too close for selfie; read details vma

    Malaika Arora gets 'uneasy' as fan barges in too close for selfie; read details

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon