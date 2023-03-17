Sambhal cold storage godown collapse: CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased

According to a government spokesperson in Lucknow, the chief minister has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 for those critically injured and free treatment for all those who sustained injuries in the incident.

Death toll in a roof-collapse incident at a cold storage in Sambhal climbed to eight on Friday (March 17) and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each for the deceased and formed a committee to probe the reasons behind it.

Eight people have so far died in Thursday's roof-collapse incident at the cold storage chamber located on the Indira Nagar road within the Chandausi police station limits, Deputy Inspector General of Police Shalabh Mathur said.

According to a government spokesperson in Lucknow, the chief minister has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 for those critically injured and free treatment for all those who sustained injuries in the incident.

Adityanath has also constituted a probe committee led by the police commissioner and the DIG, Moradabad to probe the reasons behind the roof collapse. The committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest, the spokesperson said.

"The chief minister has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and directed the officials concerned to ensure proper treatment of the injured," he added.

Sambhal District Magistrate Manish Bansal said 17 people have been rescued, of whom five are undergoing treatment in a Moradabad hospital while six were discharged after medical aid. The rescue operations, in which the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also involved, continued through the night and are still on, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)