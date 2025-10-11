Himachal CM Sukhu launched Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 3.0 in Shimla, urging youth to avoid tobacco and lead healthy lives. He also flagged off 26 Advanced Life Support ambulances for various districts, reaffirming govt's focus on healthcare reforms.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday launched the "Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 3.0" in Shimla, reiterating his government's commitment to improving public health and promoting awareness among the youth. The Chief Minister flagged off an awareness rally from his official residence, Oak Over, urging young people to stay away from tobacco and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

During the programme, CM Sukhu administered the oath to the students to never indulge in any kind of intoxicating products and make the country tobacco-free.

On the occasion, CM Sukhu also flagged off 26 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances, which have been allotted to various Block Medical Officers (BMOs) across the state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on healthcare reforms

Speaking to media persons after the flag-off ceremony, CM Sukhu said, “Health remains one of the top priorities of the state government. We are bringing major reforms in the healthcare sector. Today, advanced ambulances have been handed over to different BMOs, and wherever gaps remain, they will also be addressed soon.”

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, MLA Sanjay Awasthi, and Health Secretary were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, reacting to the arrest of Ramkumar Bindal, brother of Himachal BJP president Dr. Rajeev Bindal, the Chief Minister said,

"The state government has acted based on the complaint filed by the victim. Appropriate legal action has been taken," said Sukhu.

The campaign, now in its third phase, aims to strengthen tobacco awareness initiatives and promote a healthier, addiction-free youth population across Himachal Pradesh.

