Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): The apple farmers of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, are facing a tough season due to severe weather conditions and infrastructure issues, which are further exacerbated by the spread of leaf drop disease. Heavy rains, hailstorms, and downpours have damaged apple crops, while leaf drop disease has further exacerbated the problem. The situation is dire, with many farmers struggling to make ends meet.

Anil Deshta, an apple farmer from Shimla, has seen his crops completely destroyed due to heavy rainfall. He hasn't been able to fetch a good price for his apples, and the production costs haven't been covered.

Deshta is considering alternative crops or livelihoods, as the future of apple farming in the region seems uncertain.

"This time, the weather has greatly affected the apple crops. Heavy rainfall completely destroyed our crops, and the apples did not even fetch their production value at the market. Deteriorating road conditions have caused delays, with many apples reaching the market late," he said.

He further added, "The future seems bleak for apple farming, and the government is not taking any action. Diseases occur every year, and this year is no exception; they are uncontrollable," he said.



