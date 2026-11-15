CCTV captured a car losing control and hitting stationary vehicle, sending the jeep overturning into a woman and nearby roadside furniture in Himachal. The woman fell amid the debris and was rushed to a hospital by local residents.

A speeding car allegedly went out of control and crashed into a parked jeep in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, sending a stationary vehicle flying into a woman pedestrian and leaving her critically injured. The shocking collision, which took place in Nalagarh, was captured on a CCTV camera outside a roadside shop. The footage shows the woman walking along the roadside when a speeding white car approaches and appears to lose control. It then crashes into an open jeep parked outside the shop.

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The force of the collision sends the jeep overturning and crashing into roadside furniture, striking the woman in the process. She is seen falling to the ground amid the debris as the vehicles collide.

The speeding car also overturns following the impact, bringing traffic and activity in the area to a sudden halt.

Woman rushed to hospital after collision

According to reports, the woman sustained serious injuries in the accident. Local residents rushed to her aid after the collision and took her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Her current health condition has not been confirmed so far. Further details about the nature of her injuries and her treatment are awaited.

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The incident reportedly took place in the Dattowal area of Nalagarh, in Solan district. The exact circumstances that led to the driver losing control of the car are not yet known.

CCTV footage captures violent crash

The CCTV footage captures the entire sequence, from the speeding car approaching the parked jeep to the impact that sends both vehicles overturning. The woman, who was walking nearby, gets caught in the collision.

Police have started an investigation into the accident. Details about the driver, the vehicles involved and the possible cause of the crash are awaited.