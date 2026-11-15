AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj has accused the Delhi government of manipulating AQI data, citing suspicious readings at IIT Delhi and alleged water spraying at monitoring stations to mask the severity of air pollution in the capital.

AAP Alleges Manipulation in Delhi Air Quality Index Data Reporting

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday alleged manipulation in the government’s Air Quality Index (AQI) data, claiming that pollution levels recorded at monitoring stations did not reflect the actual situation in several parts of the national capital. Bharadwaj said the AQI data published in newspapers showed IIT Delhi recording the highest AQI in the city despite being a green and clean campus.

“The pollution levels published in newspapers today expose alleged manipulation in the government's AQI data... The data shows that IIT Delhi has the highest AQI in the city, even though it is a green and clean campus," he told ANI. He questioned the pollution levels in areas such as Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar, saying the situation could be worse there. "If the AQI is the highest there, imagine what the levels must be in Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar," he said.

The AAP leader alleged that water was being continuously sprayed at an AQI monitoring station in Jahangirpuri, where pollution levels were visibly among the worst in Delhi, to artificially lower the readings. "In Jahangirpuri, where pollution is visibly among the worst in Delhi, water is continuously being sprayed at an AQI monitoring station. This is allegedly being done to artificially bring down the AQI readings," Bhardwaj said. He further claimed that if the government was reporting an AQI of around 400, the actual figure could be above 500. "If the government says the AQI is around 400, the actual figure could be over 500. This is a direct threat to people's health,” Bharadwaj added.

Meanwhile, the national capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 352 on Sunday morning, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, while a thick layer of smog continued to engulf several parts of Delhi, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. As PM10 and PM2.5 continue to be prominent pollutants, several monitoring stations recorded AQI levels in the ‘severe’ category as of 7:05 AM. IIT Delhi recorded the AQI at 425, followed by ITO at 415, Commonwealth Sports Complex at 403, North Campus of Delhi University and Pusa at 402 each, and Burari Crossing at 400. (ANI)