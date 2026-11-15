Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde celebrated Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, honoring Birsa Munda's legacy and tribal freedom struggle while spotlighting the central government's dedication to tribal empowerment and development schemes.

Eknath Shinde Marks Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas To Honour Birsa Munda

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday extended greetings to tribal communities on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, observed to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, while highlighting the Central Government's initiatives for the education, development and empowerment of tribal populations.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also participate in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme through video conferencing. He credited the Prime Minister with institutionalising the nationwide observance of Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. "Today marks the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all our tribal brothers and sisters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision to observe Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. This day is now celebrated across the country. Today, we are celebrating both Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in this programme through video conferencing," he said.

Paying tribute to the legendary tribal freedom fighter, the Deputy Chief Minister recalled his sacrifice and lifelong struggle for the rights and upliftment of marginalised communities. "Bhagwan Birsa Munda sacrificed his life for the nation at the young age of 25. He fought for the rights and upliftment of tribal communities and their rightful place in the mainstream of society. He was rightly honoured with the title of 'Dharti Aaba'," Shinde said.

Emphasising the government's focus on tribal welfare, the Deputy Chief Minister noted that the Centre is focused on ensuring justice for tribal communities through various welfare initiatives. "The Central Government is working to ensure justice for tribal communities. Several welfare schemes, Ashram schools and various initiatives have been introduced for their education, development and overall welfare," he said.

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is observed every year on November 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who played a significant role in India's freedom struggle and became an enduring symbol of tribal resistance, identity and pride. Popularly revered as 'Dharti Aaba', Birsa Munda led a powerful movement against British colonial rule and exploitation, mobilising tribal communities to fight for their rights and protect their land, culture and traditions. He gave the slogan 'Abua Dishum, Abua Raj', meaning 'Our land, our rule', which became a rallying cry for tribal self-determination and resistance against colonial oppression. Despite his young age, Birsa Munda's contribution to the tribal movement and India's struggle against British rule continues to inspire generations.