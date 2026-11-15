The IMD has forecast that a depression over the Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm by November 16 and a severe cyclonic storm by November 17, moving north-northwestwards from the Andaman Islands region.

IMD Forecasts Intensification of Bay of Bengal Depression

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast the formation of a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on November 16, which is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on November 17. The weather system, which originated as a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal, moved north-northwestwards and intensified into a depression at 0530 hours IST on November 15, the IMD said.

In a post on X, the weather department said the depression was centred over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, near latitude 9.0°N and longitude 86.9°E. The system was located approximately 700 km west-southwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) in the Andaman Islands, 860 km east-southeast of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, 1,040 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 1,160 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha. As per the IMD, a depression, an intense low-pressure weather system, is a cyclonic disturbance in which the maximum sustained surface wind speed ranges between 17 and 33 knots (31 and 61 kmph).

"Yesterday’s Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards, intensified into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 15th November, 2026 over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, near Latitude 9.0°N and Longitude 86.9°E, about 700km west-southwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) (Andaman Island), 860 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 1040 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1160 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha). It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over the central parts of the south & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on 16th November and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal on 17th November, 2026," said IMD.

According to the IMD, a depression is an intense low-pressure weather system classified as a cyclonic disturbance, with maximum sustained surface wind speeds ranging between 17 and 33 knots (31 and 61 kmph). The latest weather forecast comes as parts of southern and eastern India continue to deal with the aftermath of Cyclones Murasu and Arnab. Earlier, on November 2, the Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, extended assistance to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to restore power supply infrastructure damaged by Cyclone Arnab.