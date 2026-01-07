In Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, a 26-year-old man named Sonu rescued an elderly woman from drowning in the Yamuna River. After spotting her struggling in the strong current, he dove in and brought her to the embankment. The woman was then hospitalized.

In a dramatic and widely shared video from Uttar Pradesh, a courageous young man rescued an elderly woman who was drowning in the Yamuna River near the Basai Jamuna Bridge in Firozabad district. The incident took place on Monday when 26-year-old Sonu from Fatehabad in Agra was returning with friends after playing cricket.

As they approached the river, Sonu and his friends noticed a crowd gathered near the bridge. On closer look, they realised an elderly woman was struggling in the water, possibly swept by the current. Without hesitation, Sonu stripped down and dove into the river to reach her. The viral footage shows him swimming through the strong flow, grabbing the woman and bringing her safely back to the embankment.

Despite multiple attempts by his friend to call emergency services, Sonu took immediate action on his own. After the rescue, the elderly woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care. The quick thinking and bravery of the young man drew immediate praise on social media, with many users calling him a real-life hero for risking his own life to save another.

Police officials at the Basai Mohammadpur police station confirmed that the matter is under investigation, but sources highlight that Sonu’s timely response was key to preventing a tragedy. Several viewers have shared the video with admiration, noting how the youth’s decisive courage turned a potential disaster into a miraculous escape.

This rescue has resonated widely, reinforcing community praise for individuals who act selflessly in critical moments and reminding people of the unpredictability of river currents and the importance of vigilance near waterways.