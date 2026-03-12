The National Conference (NC) alleged an assassination attempt on its president, Farooq Abdullah, at a wedding in Jammu. An attacker with a revolver was overpowered by security. Abdullah is safe, and the police have arrested the accused, identified as Kamal Singh.

The National Conference (NC) on Wednesday alleged that an attempt was made to assassinate party president Farooq Abdullah at a wedding function in Jammu's Greater Kailash area, with party MLA Ajaz Ahmed Jan claiming that the accused approached the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister from behind and placed a revolver on his back before being swiftly overpowered by security personnel.

MLA Gives Eyewitness Account

Speaking to ANI, Jan said he was present at the incident spot. "He (Farooq Abdullah) was attending a function. We were all with them. When we were departing from the function, a man came from behind, and he ran very fast and placed his revolver on the back of Doctor Sahib (Farooq Abdullah), and he fired, but his shot missed. The people who were with Doctor Sahib's (Farooq Abdullah) security people caught him in a moment, made him fall, pressed him, and, with great difficulty, we took the pistol from him. Then we left from there and came back home," Jan said.

He added that it was very unfortunate that the gun reached inside the wedding. "It is a very unfortunate part that the gun reached inside the wedding, but let's be thankful that everyone is fine. Farooq Abdullah is absolutely fine. He has gone to his room to rest," Jan said.

The NC MLA said the accused was currently being held by the police, and an investigation was underway. "He (attacker) is currently being held by the police, and an investigation is underway. Only the police can tell you about him. His hair was slightly white. Nothing else is known about him yet. No one was injured in the incident," he added.

Accused Identified, Security Lapses Questioned

Identifying the accused as Kamal Singh, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu, the police said that an attempt was made on the life of Farooq Abdullah.

Another eyewitness, Rakesh Singh, who was also present at the function, said there was no security or police present during the firing incident. "I was at the wedding of the daughter of the president of our legal cell. We were all sitting and enjoying. Then Doctor Sahib (Farooq Abdullah) said that he has to go. Then a man comes and puts a revolver behind Doctor Sahib's (Farooq Abdullah) back. However, he missed the shot. Doctor Sahib (Farooq Abdullah) survived. There was no security or police here. The deputy CM was with him, the advisor was with him, and other ministers were too," Rakesh Singh said.

"He is from the city, from the Purani Mandi area, he is a Sanghi, from what I learned. There is some Jagran Manch, and he is its convenor," he added.

Singh added that no one was injured and the security personnel handed over the accused to the police. "No one was injured, but police were not there, so we caught him and handed him over. The security personnel with the Deputy CM were the ones who left the accused at the police station," Rakesh Singh said.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who was also present at the incident spot, also confirmed earlier that no one was injured in the incident but questioned the security lapse.

Police Rule Out Terror Angle

Meanwhile, Jammu SP City South Ajay Sharma went to the residence of Farooq Abdullah to meet him after the incident. While speaking to the reporters, he said that whatever information is available will be shared soon. "Whatever information is available will be shared soon," said Sharma.

He earlier said that there was no terror angle. "There has been a firing incident using a licensed weapon at a marriage party where ex-CM JK Farook Abdullah sb was also present. It falls in JD of PS Gangyal. Accused is arrested & Detailed investigation is going on. There is no terror angle. Hon'ble MP is unhurt, thank God!" Sharma posted on X.

The firearm, used in the crime, has also been recovered from the possession of the accused, police said, adding that cognizance has been taken and further investigation is ongoing.