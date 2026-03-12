Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused the Stalin family of 'looting' Tamil Nadu and said the NDA will work to defeat the DMK. PM Modi also slammed the ruling party, while CM MK Stalin retorted against the BJP-led 'Delhi team' ahead of elections.

NDA Vows to End DMK 'Loot' in Tamil Nadu

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal accused the Stalin family of "looting" Tamil Nadu, and said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have decided to work together to defeat the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday here, Goyal said the NDA would eliminate the "corruption and loot" of the ruling DMK. "We are forming the government in Tamil Nadu, and we have decided to work together to defeat the DMK. PM Modi has given us a clear direction. Double-engine government in Delhi and the NDA government in Tamil Nadu. Together, we will transform Tamil Nadu and will make it a very good state. We will eliminate corruption and the loot of the DMK and the Stalin family," Goyal said. "People like MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin have looted Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu have decided to defeat them," he added.

PM Modi Attacks DMK on Law and Order

Earlier, PM Modi launched a strong attack on the ruling DMK in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and accused it of dynastic politics While addressing a public gathering, he slammed DMK over the law and order situation in the state. "What's the condition of Tamil Nadu today? Under the DMK govt, violent crimes against women have become common. Recently, everyone saw the horrible news related to a DMK member who did not spare a little girl. Today, criminals roam fearlessly, harming women. But I promise that NDA will ensure that women of Tamil Nadu live without fear. We will provide good law and order. It's criminals who will live in fear, not the people," he said

The statement comes as the NDA coalition intensifies its campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with the alliance looking to challenge the ruling DMK-led coalition.

MK Stalin Hits Back at 'Delhi Team'

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also launched a sharp attack on the NDA and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of pursuing policies that are "against Tamil Nadu". Speaking at the DMK's State Level Conference at Siruganur, Stalin said the upcoming election would be a contest between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and what he described as the "Delhi team," asserting that the NDA had no place in the state's politics.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold elections in the first half of this year.