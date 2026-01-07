Curated by Sonal Mansingh, the Festival of New Choreographies, KalaYatra 2026, begins Jan 13 in Delhi. Presented by the Delhi Govt, it celebrates traditional Indian dances and history via contemporary choreographic expression rooted in tradition.

Festival of New Choreographies, KalaYatra 2026, which is curated by Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh, is all set to kickstart from January 13. On Tuesday, a pre-event meet was held in Delhi, where Sonal Mansingh shared what audience can expect from the dance festival.

Celebrating Tradition Through Contemporary Expression

Presented by the Department of Art, Culture & Language, Government of Delhi, NCT, in collaboration with the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (Shri Kamakhya Kalapeeth) and Sonal Mansingh, the festival celebrates traditional Indian dances, Sanatan history, and the enduring civilisational value of Bharat through contemporary choreographic expression rooted in tradition.

Dignitaries and Gurus on Artistic Innovation

The Curtain Raiser was also attended by K Mahesh, Secretary (Art, Culture & Languages), Government of Delhi, NCT, and senior officials of the Delhi Government. A distinguished panel of Gurus, choreographers, and cultural leaders representing diverse dance traditions of India also addressed the gathering. The speakers reflected on the relevance of new choreographies in traditional dance forms, the responsibility of Gurus in shaping cultural consciousness, and the importance of platforms that nurture artistic innovation while remaining anchored in Bharatiya values.

Sonal Mansingh on the Festival's Vision

Speaking to media, Sonal Mansingh said, "There will be presentations of ten new compositions. Through this, I want to highlight that traditional dances remain vibrant and relevant. They are evolving, moving forward, and actively nurturing a new generation of artists. This tradition is thousands of years old, and it deserves to continue for thousands more."

A Space for Cultural Engagement

She further emphasised that Festival of New Choreographies 2026 is envisioned as a space where young and senior artistes alike engage deeply with India's cultural inheritance, presenting narratives that speak both to timeless values and contemporary society.

Delhi Government's Commitment to Culture

"Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta ji, Minister of Culture, Kapil Mishra ji, are absolutely dedicated and committed to make Delhi a global center for the promotion of culture, and it is in this spirit that our government has collaborated with Sonal Mansingh ji to have these classical dance forms from seven different states represented in this festival," said K Mahesh, Secretary (Art, Culture & Languages), Government of Delhi, NCT.

Festival Schedule and Venue

The Festival of New Choreographies - KalaYatra 2026 will be held on January 13th, 14th, 15th & 28th, 29th opening every evening at 6:30 PM at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi. (ANI)