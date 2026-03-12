J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra condemned the assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah in Jammu, raising concerns about security. Police have arrested the accused, Kamal Singh, and ruled out a terror angle in the firing incident.

Congress Condemns Attack, Raises Security Concerns

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra has strongly condemned the assassination attempt on National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah at a private event here while raising concerns about the security scenario in the region. In a post on X, he said such acts of violence were deeply disturbing. "Strongly condemn the shocking firing incident on former CM Farooq Abdullah sb & other senior leaders reported in Jammu today. Such acts of violence are deeply disturbing and raise serious concerns about the prevailing security scenario in the region," Karra said.

He further said the increasing criminalisation and lawlessness cannot be ignored while calling for accountability from authorities responsible for maintaining law and order. "The increasing criminalisation and lawlessness cannot be ignored. Those entrusted with maintaining law and order must be held accountable. The people deserve safety, stability, and a secure environment, and it is the responsibility of the administration to ensure that such incidents are not repeated," Karra said.

Police Launch Investigation, Arrest Accused

His remarks come as the Jammu and Kashmir police said that an attempt was made on the life of Farooq Abdullah. The police have identified the accused as Kamal Singh, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu.

Minister Terms Incident a 'Security Lapse'

J&K Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Satish Sharma also termed the firing incident at the function attended by Farooq Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary as a "security lapse" and said a thorough investigation should be conducted. Speaking to ANI, he said that all leaders present at the event are safe and the police are currently investigating the matter.

"The police are handling this case. More details are still awaited. Everyone, including Farooq Abdullah, is safe. The attacker is in the police station. First, there will be an investigation, then we can say anything," Sharma said, adding, "A full investigation should also be conducted into how the weapon entered this event. We consider this a lapse in security. Such accidents are happening frequently. Full security should be ensured."

Sharma also said that political workers and leaders should be provided with adequate protection. "The party that has made the greatest sacrifices for this country should be provided complete security to its workers," he said.

No Terror Angle, Says Police

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) South Jammu Ajay Sharma went to the residence of Farooq Abdullah to meet him after the incident. "Whatever information is available will be shared soon," Sharma told reporters,

He earlier said that there was no terror angle in the incident. "There has been a firing incident using a licensed weapon at a marriage party where ex-CM JK Farook Abdullah sb was also present. It falls in JD of PS Gangyal. Accused is arrested & Detailed investigation is going on. There is no terror angle. Hon'ble MP is unhurt, thank God!" Sharma posted on X.

The firearm, used in the crime, has also been recovered from the possession of the accused, police said, adding that cognizance has been taken and further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)