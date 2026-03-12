Meghalaya cabinet will meet to discuss the postponement of GHADC elections due to rising tensions in Garo Hills. Two people have died in clashes, prompting the deployment of the Indian Army and the imposition of a curfew in the affected areas.

State Government Responds to Unrest

Amid rising tensions in the Garo Hills region, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong announced that the state cabinet will convene on Thursday to deliberate on the future course of action following the Government's decision to postpone the elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC). Speaking to reporters here, Tynsong said the situation in Garo Hills was still not fully conducive for holding elections, though he noted that people have gradually begun dispersing after the unrest. The state government, he added, continues to closely monitor the law and order situation in the region.

"The Cabinet will meet tomorrow to deliberate on the situation and decide on the next steps," Tynsong said, indicating that the government will review the prevailing conditions before making any further announcements regarding the GHADC polls.

Casualties Confirmed, Violence Condemned

The Deputy Chief Minister confirmed that two casualties have been reported so far in connection with the clashes that erupted earlier. He also termed the alleged torching of a mosque and an office of the National People's Party in Garo Hills as "unfortunate and condemnable," stressing that such incidents only worsen tensions on the ground. Addressing questions over accountability, Tynsong distanced the state government from the controversy, stating that the Autonomous District Councils possess their own legislative and executive powers to take independent decisions. However, he maintained that the state government was carefully assessing the developments.

Two Dead Amid Clashes, Security Tightened

Two people have died in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district amid tensions over the nomination process for the GHADC elections, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. Following the incidents, Indian Army columns were deployed in the district at the request of the civil administration and conducted flag marches in Chibinang and Tura.

The clashes reportedly occurred on March 9 between tribal and non-tribal groups in connection with the GHADC elections. In response, the district administration imposed a curfew for 12 hours under Section 163 of the BNSS in 37 villages across the district. (ANI)

Authorities Detail Incidents

IGP (L&O) Davis NR Marak confirmed that both deceased were residents of Chibinang. "One person died in police firing, and another, injured in a clash between two groups, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The situation is now under control," he said. The developments come amid heightened political and security concerns in the region following the recent disturbances.