BJP National President Nitin Nabin held a meeting with party leaders in Jammu to review organisational matters and strategy. He said the party would work for J&K's development and hailed the abrogation of Article 370 as a transformative step.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday chaired a meeting of BJP MLAs, MPs, former legislators and senior party leaders at the party office in Jammu to review organisational matters and discuss the party's strategy in the Union Territory.

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As part of his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Nabin also paid floral tributes to Praja Parishad and Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader late Prem Nath Dogra at his statue in Jammu. He later interacted with BJP workers, including representatives from the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities, and held discussions on organisational outreach and public issues.

Nabin Reviews Organisational Matters

Earlier in the day, Nabin visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Jammu along with BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh. The visit coincided with the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

Speaking earlier, Nabin said the BJP would continue to work for the development of Jammu and Kashmir while fulfilling its role as a responsible opposition in the Union Territory. "It's a moment of good fortune for me that I've had the opportunity to visit Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee ji. This visit was for a scheduled program, and during this visit, we met with our people and reviewed organisational matters," he said.

He said discussions focused on strengthening the party organisation and ensuring effective implementation of welfare schemes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Abrogation of Article 370 Transformed J&K'

Nabin also asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 had transformed Jammu and Kashmir and integrated it more closely with the rest of the country. "As an opposition party here, our MLAs and workers will remain fully alert and continue to raise public issues. We know that after much effort and struggle, we have fully freed Jammu and Kashmir from Article 370, which has become a significant indicator of change in the lives of the people here," he said.

The BJP leader said the region was witnessing progress in development, tourism, women's empowerment and preservation of its cultural heritage, adding that the party remained committed to strengthening the people of Jammu and Kashmir through organisational work as well as the Central government's development initiatives. (ANI)