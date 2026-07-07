BJP's Prakash Reddy slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's demand for Permanent Residence Certificates in Telangana, accusing him of trying to grant citizenship to 'illegal' Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims for political and electoral gains.

BJP Accuses Owaisi of Aiding 'Illegal Migrants' With PRC Demand

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Prakash Reddy on Tuesday accused AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of "showing interest in Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims" by demanding that the state government issue Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs) to residents of Telangana.

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Speaking to ANI on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state, Reddy assured that genuine voters would be included in the list. Launching a sharp attack on Owaisi over his demand for issuing PRCs and granting citizenship to people allegedly residing in Hyderabad illegally, Reddy said, "Owaisi's demand is only to give citizenship to foreigners who are illegally staying in the country."

He claimed that "lakhs of foreigners, particularly Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, are staying in Hyderabad." "As far as India is concerned, India has never signed any Refugee Act of the UN. In that context, there are no refugees in Hyderabad as per the Government of India records and guidelines," he said.

Referring to the government's "detect, delete and deport" initiative against illegal immigrants, Reddy said, "All persons in Hyderabad who are using illegal refugee certificates are illegal citizens. They must be detected, deleted and deported. The deletion process is already underway."

He termed Owaisi's demand "unconstitutional and against the national interest" and alleged that the AIMIM chief was pursuing the issue for political gains. "Owaisi is only interested in either Bangladeshi Muslims or Rohingya Muslims. He is more interested in them than citizens who have been living in Hyderabad for 400-500 years. His political and electoral interests have been exposed once again," Reddy said.

Owaisi Calls for Proactive Documentation

On Monday, Owaisi, through a video posted on X, demanded that the Telangana government issue Permanent Residence Certificates to residents to streamline documentation and prevent future administrative difficulties. Emphasising the need for a proactive approach, the Hyderabad MP said the state government should act immediately rather than waiting for citizens to face problems after the publication of the final voter list. (ANI)