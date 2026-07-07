8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: Everything You Need to Know About the Rs 69,000 Demand
Central government employee unions have demanded a minimum basic pay of ₹69,000 from the 8th Pay Commission. This proposal isn't just about the fitment factor; it's based on a whole new way of calculating living costs.
Big update on 8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: Ahead of the 8th Pay Commission talks, the proposal to hike the minimum basic pay for central government employees from the current ₹18,000 to ₹69,000 has become a major talking point.
The proposed fitment factor
While the proposed 3.833 'fitment factor' is a big part of the discussion, the ₹69,000 figure is based on a more detailed calculation. Staff-side reps of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) have proposed revising the criteria for setting minimum pay. They argue the current method doesn't truly reflect today's cost of living.
The math behind the ₹69,000 demand
Instead of relying on a single metric, this proposal recalculates a need-based 'living wage' by updating several factors. These include family size, housing, nutrition, essential services, and skill development. Here's a breakdown of the key calculations behind the ₹69,000 demand.
The method behind the ₹69,000 demand
According to the memorandum submitted by the NC-JCM's staff-side representatives, the current formula for minimum pay no longer reflects a government employee's household expenses. One of the biggest proposed changes is expanding the 'family unit' for need-based pay calculations.
7th Pay Commission
The 7th Pay Commission based its calculations on a three-unit family, which included the employee, their spouse, and two children. The staff side has proposed increasing this to a five-unit family, which would also include dependent parents and in-laws.
The proposed formula for the family unit is as follows:
Under the proposed formula, the family unit would look like this:
Employee: 1 unit
Spouse: 1 unit (up from 0.8)
Two children: 0.8 units each (total 1.6 units)
Dependent parents & in-laws: 0.8 units
This adds up to 5.2 units, which the unions have rounded down to 'five units' for easier calculation.
Other proposed changes to the pay formula
The family unit is just one part of the revised method. The NC-JCM has also proposed changing other expense benchmarks used to calculate minimum pay. This includes:
* Considering a daily intake of 3,490 calories as per recent Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommendations for food and clothing.
* Increasing the housing cost from 3% to 7.5% of the total.
Other proposed changes to the pay formula
* The proposal also sets fuel, electricity, and water costs at 20% of the total expenditure.
* It allocates 25% for skill development costs.
* An additional 5% is set aside for expenses related to marriage, recreation, festivals, and other social obligations.
* According to employee representatives, these figures better reflect the actual spending patterns of an average central government employee's family.
Why is the 'fitment factor' 3.833?
Based on these revised calculations, the Staff Side of the NC-JCM has calculated that the minimum monthly basic pay should be ₹69,000.
Since the current minimum basic pay is ₹18,000, this revision leads to a 'fitment factor' of 3.833. The employee body has recommended that the same fitment factor should be applied for pension revisions as well.
This proposed factor is much higher than the 2 to 2.5 range discussed in recent months, though the government hasn't hinted at any specific number.
What happens next?
The ₹69,000 minimum pay and the 3.833 fitment factor are recommendations from the employees' side. The 8th Pay Commission will review these proposals and opinions from employee unions, various ministries, and other stakeholders before submitting its final recommendations to the government.
The Central Government will take the final decision on the Commission's recommendations
If the Commission accepts this revised method, either fully or partially, its impact won't be limited to just the minimum basic pay. Since the entire pay matrix is built on the minimum salary, any increase will have a ripple effect across all pay levels. This would lead to higher basic pay and a corresponding revision in allowances and pensions.
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