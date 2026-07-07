Based on these revised calculations, the Staff Side of the NC-JCM has calculated that the minimum monthly basic pay should be ₹69,000.

Since the current minimum basic pay is ₹18,000, this revision leads to a 'fitment factor' of 3.833. The employee body has recommended that the same fitment factor should be applied for pension revisions as well.

This proposed factor is much higher than the 2 to 2.5 range discussed in recent months, though the government hasn't hinted at any specific number.