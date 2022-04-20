Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why the Indian Bar Association is suing Sena MP Sanjay Raut

    Sena's MP Raut accused the judiciary of being biased in its approach to providing relief to BJP leaders. 
     

    Heres why the Indian Bar Association is suing Sena MP Sanjay Raut - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

    The Indian Bar Association has filed a contempt petition-cum-public interest litigation (PIL) against Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut and others for levelling false, scandalous, and contemptuous allegations against Bombay High Court judges. The primary reason for the petition was the Raut's allegations against high court judges and the entire judiciary after the BJP's Kirit Somaiya was granted interim protection from arrest in a cheating case.

    According to Sanjay Raut, the courts, on the one hand, granted relief to people associated with the BJP while denying relief to accused members of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), among others. As per the statement, his signal was towards the courts, not granting relief to the imprisoned Ministers Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh. 

    Other members, the respondents in the contempt petition, include Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, and Saamna Editor Rashmi Thackeray.

    Earlier, Raut questioned the Bombay High Court order approving interim protection from arrest to Somaiya in a cheating case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save the warship INS Vikrant from scrapping. 

    Raut stated that the campaign to save Vikrant was a scam. Crores of rupees were collected and embezzled. A court order does not absolve a person of the corruption charge. He added that the money collected did not reach Raj Bhavan. The Raj Bhavan stated so. Why have people lost faith in the legal system? It's only because of this, he added.

    Additionally, Raut continued, the relief scam is a recent stain on the legal system. The relief scam is more serious than Al-Qaeda or (26/11 terrorist) Kasab. How can only people from one party benefit from this scam? This is the query. The investigation into the misappropriation of Vikrant's funds is not over yet. Culprits will face the consequences. Just wait and watch, he concluded. 

    In Mumbai's Trombay Police Station, a case has been registered against Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
     

    Also Read: Like Sri Lanka and Ukraine: Sena's Raut warns BJP amid tension in big cities

    Also Read: MNS to perform 'Maha Aarti' on May 3 in Maharashtra temples using loudspeakers

    Also Read: Form Akhand Bharat in 15 days, not 15 years: Sanjay Raut's dig at RSS' Mohan Bhagwat

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bulldozers enter Jahangirpuri: Anti-encroachment drive underway gcw

    Bulldozers enter Jahangirpuri: Anti-encroachment drive underway

    Centre extends ceasefire agreements with Northeast insurgent groups

    Centre extends ceasefire agreements with Northeast insurgent groups

    Roads yes but no mobile towers near LAC like the Chinese do Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin

    'India has no mobile towers near LAC in Ladakh like the Chinese do'

    Jahangirpuri violence Five accused booked under stringent National Security Act gcw

    Jahangirpuri violence: Five accused booked under stringent National Security Act

    Allegations absolutely wrong Kerala Home Minister on Centre s claim on COVID data gcw

    'Allegations absolutely wrong': Kerala Health Minister on Centre's claim on COVID data

    Recent Stories

    Giant python attacks calf, latches its leg; Here's what happened next - gps

    Giant python attacks calf, latches its leg; Here’s what happened next

    football 'You'll Never Walk Alone': When Anfield came together to mourn for Ronaldo's late baby son snt

    'You'll Never Walk Alone': When Anfield came together to mourn for Ronaldo's late baby son

    No Snow in Kashmir: Complaint video of a small girl goes viral, netizens say adorable - adt

    No Snow in Kashmir: Complaint video of a small girl goes viral, netizens say adorable

    Bulldozers enter Jahangirpuri: Anti-encroachment drive underway gcw

    Bulldozers enter Jahangirpuri: Anti-encroachment drive underway

    RBI issues new guidelines for bank lockers that you need to know gcw

    RBI issues new guidelines for bank lockers that you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon