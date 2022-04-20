Here's why the Indian Bar Association is suing Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Sena's MP Raut accused the judiciary of being biased in its approach to providing relief to BJP leaders.

The Indian Bar Association has filed a contempt petition-cum-public interest litigation (PIL) against Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut and others for levelling false, scandalous, and contemptuous allegations against Bombay High Court judges. The primary reason for the petition was the Raut's allegations against high court judges and the entire judiciary after the BJP's Kirit Somaiya was granted interim protection from arrest in a cheating case.

According to Sanjay Raut, the courts, on the one hand, granted relief to people associated with the BJP while denying relief to accused members of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), among others. As per the statement, his signal was towards the courts, not granting relief to the imprisoned Ministers Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh.

Other members, the respondents in the contempt petition, include Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, and Saamna Editor Rashmi Thackeray.

Earlier, Raut questioned the Bombay High Court order approving interim protection from arrest to Somaiya in a cheating case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save the warship INS Vikrant from scrapping.

Raut stated that the campaign to save Vikrant was a scam. Crores of rupees were collected and embezzled. A court order does not absolve a person of the corruption charge. He added that the money collected did not reach Raj Bhavan. The Raj Bhavan stated so. Why have people lost faith in the legal system? It's only because of this, he added.

Additionally, Raut continued, the relief scam is a recent stain on the legal system. The relief scam is more serious than Al-Qaeda or (26/11 terrorist) Kasab. How can only people from one party benefit from this scam? This is the query. The investigation into the misappropriation of Vikrant's funds is not over yet. Culprits will face the consequences. Just wait and watch, he concluded.

In Mumbai's Trombay Police Station, a case has been registered against Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



