Hemant Soren steps down, senior JMM leader Champai Soren's name proposed as new Jharkhand CM

Hemant Soren stepped down from his position as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Wednesday, as the ruling JMM-led coalition nominated senior leader Champai Soren to succeed him as the new state head. Following about seven hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to a land scam, Soren submitted his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.

"Hemant Soren has resigned as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has proposed the name of senior JMM leader Champai Soren as the new CM," state Congress president Rajesh Thakur said.

Prior to this, legislators convened at the Chief Minister's residence and elected Champai Soren as the leader of the JMM legislative party. According to party spokesperson Vinod Pandey, there was a unanimous agreement on Champai Soren's candidacy. Previously, there had been speculation that Kalpana, the wife of Hemant Soren, might be nominated as the new Chief Minister.

Earlier today, Hemant Soren lodged an FIR against senior ED personnel at the SC/ST police station in Ranchi over searches conducted by the agency at his Delhi residence.

Soren claimed that the ED conducted the search operation at his residence in the national capital as a means to "harass and defame him and his entire community."

"My family members and I have suffered and experienced immense mental, psychological and emotional harm because of the acts committed...," Soren said in the FIR, according to the officials.

On Monday, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team conducted a search at Soren’s residence in Delhi, remaining there for nearly 13 hours to interrogate him regarding an alleged money laundering case associated with a land deal in Jharkhand.

The agency reported seizing Rs 36 lakh, an SUV, and various "incriminating" documents during the search.